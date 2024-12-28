Senior Citizens Policy to come into action soon

Share Facebook

The Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay shared that the policies for senior citizens are ready with the works underway for the initiative, and every individual would be responsible for its success.

During the 11th Meet-the- Press held on 27th December 2024, PM shared that after numerous research and discussions, the idea for the Senior Citizen Policy was proposed during the term of 2nd Government in 2018, and in 2023 the previous government amended the policies. Recently they had discussions on how to implement and work on the policies of senior citizens.

PM said, “The government did thorough research and consultations regarding the issues faced by senior citizens, and on how the government and country can implement the policies, and collectively serve to their interest according to the policies.”

He shared that the government has discussed how these policies are integrated with the 13th Five-Year-Plan, and approved the decisions and the works are already underway.

“We are also planning to advocate awareness about these initiatives to every individual, relevant stakeholder, and organization about the policy because we are all equally responsible for taking care of our senior citizen,” PM said.

He emphasized that it is not only the government’s duty, but every individual must take up the duty to ensure the success of the initiative, which is to serve the senior citizens.