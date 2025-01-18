RBP records disturbing trends in suicide cases

Share Facebook

Urgent mental health attention required

The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) has disclosed alarming statistics, reporting 192 cases of suicide by hanging among 199 recorded suicides over the past two years. In 2024, there were 99 cases of suicide by hanging while 2023 recorded 93 cases.

This is an urgent public health issue. Mental health issues have been identified as the primary trigger in majority of these cases with 37 deaths.

While hanging was the most frequent method, other causes accounted for seven deaths, with circumstances in 49 cases still under investigation.

A deeper analysis highlighted various triggers for these tragedies. Domestic or family relationship issues were linked to 26 cases, while alcohol dependency accounted for 25. Health problems contributed to 14 cases, peer or friend-related issues to seven, drug dependency to three, and isolated incidents involved work stress, personal struggles, and financial difficulties.

The medical cause of death in 35 cases was identified as asphyxia, a condition where oxygen deprivation leads to unconsciousness or death.

Gender and age disparities in the data are significant, with 148 men and 51 women taking their lives. The majority (85 cases) were in the 20–39 age group, followed by 50 cases among those aged 40–59. There were 31 cases among 60 years and above. Suicides in the younger population were also troubling, with 30 cases among those aged 13–19 and three cases involving children under 12.

RBP also recorded 37 suicide attempts across the two years, highlighting the ongoing nature of the crisis.

Regional data revealed Chukha and Samtse as the most affected dzongkhags, each reporting 26 cases. Thimphu recorded 24, followed by Sarpang (19), Tsirang (13), and Paro (12). Gasa reported no suicides.

Health professionals emphasize that suicidal thoughts are a treatable condition, urging individuals to seek support through counseling or medication. Those in distress are encouraged to contact the free helpline at 1010 or 112 for immediate assistance.