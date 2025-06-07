Recovery school in Yonphula to open by July

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) is preparing to launch the Recovery School in Yonphula by July this year following the summer school break.

MoESD states, “This specialised institution is designed to provide a structured and supportive environment where students can continue their academic learning while undergoing guided recovery.”

According to the ministry, the Recovery School will not operate like a regular school. Instead, “it will serve as a transitional support center. Once students have made sufficient progress in their recovery journey, they will be reintegrated into their original schools.”

For students who require more intensive care, the ministry added that “cases requiring medical detoxification or intensive clinical intervention will continue to be referred to The PEMA Rehab Center.”

“The student screening and admission process is being jointly undertaken by The PEMA, the Royal Bhutan Police, and the ministry to ensure appropriate placement and support,” the MoESD said.

MoESD also acknowledged potential challenges, “The ministry acknowledges that in some cases, there may be denial or resistance from parents and guardians. However, the ministry wishes to assure the public that this initiative is being carried out with the utmost care, sensitivity, and in the best interests of the children with the shared goal of helping them reintegrate successfully into society.”

While academic instruction will follow the national curriculum, the school offers more than traditional learning, such as structured health and fitness programs, and expanded counselling services.

To ensure effective delivery of this support, all the teaching staff have undergone targeted training in Bhutan, India, and Thailand to equip them with the skills necessary.