Skilled Bhutanese workers form community

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Community for Skilled Workers (C4SW), launched on 22nd February 2025, was established to develop a skilled national workforce, address the demand for local expertise, and reduce underemployment, thereby contributing to economic growth.

Currently, the initiative includes 261 workers—21 female and 240 male. Among them, 185 are certified, while 50 uncertified workers will undergo RPL training in two batches, where 25 are specializing in plumbing and 25 in electrical work.

Since launching its sandbox model in 2024, C4SW has facilitated 14 projects, 133 work sites, and generated Nu 55 million in revenue—its highest record to date. While seeking grants and other funding avenues, the program sustains its operations through annual membership fees paid by workers, a 10% interest from six months of warranty retention, and a 1% deduction from completed project values.

Looking ahead, C4SW aims to expand into additional trades such as carpentry, welding, painting, and masonry over the next five years. The program also plans to diversify beyond domestic housing projects into industrial projects and government contracts.

Following C4SW’s launch, several work sites have been proposed, and discussions on contractual terms are ongoing. The pricing structure is competitive. For instance, while the market rate ranges between Nu 450-500, C4SW charges approximately Nu 400-450.

The initiative is spearheaded by its Chairman Khamsum Yugyel Geley, a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduate.

C4SW has announced plans to send 50 workers for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) training.

The Department of Labour (DoL) has identified 16 individuals interested in the C4SW program.