Students’ Performance Report 2025: Royal Academy tops class X and VIII in subject-wise mean scores

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The Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA) has released the Students’ Performance Report 2025, providing an overview of the academic performance of students who appeared for the board examinations.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of students’ results, highlighting trends in subject-wise performance and learning outcomes across schools.

According to the report, the Royal Academy recorded the highest mean scores in most subjects for the Bhutan Certificate of Secondary Education (BCSE) Class X examinations.

In STEM-related subjects, the school achieved the highest subject mean scores, including 74.30 in Mathematics, 83.30 in Economics, 76.07 in Chemistry, and 73.77 in Physics.

Similarly, for the Board Examination Class VIII, the Royal Academy recorded the highest mean scores in most subjects.

The school achieved strong results across several subjects, with 88.41 in Dzongkha I, 80.72 in Dzongkha II, 86.64 in History, and 86.13 in Geography.

In STEM-related subjects, the school scored 82.48 in Mathematics and 84.93 in Science, while also achieving the highest mean score in ICT with 84.38.

For the Bhutan Higher Secondary Education Certificate (BHSEC) Class XII examinations, private schools recorded some of the highest mean scores across several subjects.

Among them, Ugyen Academy achieved the highest mean scores in several STEM subjects, recording 77.37 in Physics, 76.45 in Chemistry, 69.13 in Biology, and 69.75 in Mathematics. The school also recorded the highest mean score in English I with 74.13.

In the Arts stream, Karma Academy secured the highest mean scores in several subjects, including 78.93 in History, 70.25 in Geography, and 91.00 in Dzongkha Rigzhung. The school also recorded the top mean scores in Business Mathematics (62.47) and Business and Entrepreneurship (72.70).

Other private schools also performed strongly in specific subjects. Desi High School recorded the highest mean score in Accountancy with 68.38, while Tenzin Academy topped Economics with a mean score of 72.62.

Meanwhile, public schools also achieved the highest mean scores in certain subjects. Thrimshing Central School recorded the highest mean score in Dzongkha I with 75.63, while Drametse Central School achieved the highest mean score in Dzongkha II with 78.78.

The Royal Academy also recorded the highest mean score in English II with 70.22.

The report shows that the Royal Academy topped Classes X and VIII, leading the school-wise performance at these levels, while Ugyen Academy and Karma Academy excelled in the BHSEC Class XII examinations.