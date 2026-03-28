Subject teachers of Classes 9 and 11 say new Cambridge-aligned textbooks make learning more engaging, practical, and student-centered

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The introduction of Cambridge-aligned textbooks for Classes 9 and 11 has marked a significant shift in Bhutan’s education system, with a stronger focus on conceptual learning, critical thinking, and real-world application.

While the transition is still in its early stages, teachers are beginning to observe both opportunities and challenges in adapting to the new approach.

This paper reported that Classes 9 and 11 will be the first to experience the Cambridge-aligned curriculum in this year’s academic session. Accordingly, textbooks for these two grades have already been developed, while development for other grades is currently underway.

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) stated that the Cambridge-aligned textbooks focus more on understanding concepts rather than memorizing facts, encouraging students to learn why and how things work instead of simply what to remember. The content is designed to develop critical thinking skills, allowing students to analyze information, compare ideas, justify their answers, and apply concepts to new situations through open-ended questions. Lessons are often linked to real-world and global contexts, helping students connect classroom learning with practical and contemporary issues.

The textbooks follow an inquiry-based approach, with chapters introducing key questions and activities that encourage exploration and investigation. Rather than overloading students with content, the Cambridge-aligned textbooks aim to build problem-solving, communication, analytical writing, and independent learning skills, with concepts introduced in a structured and progressive manner across grade levels.

In the meantime, students in these grades are being taught by their subject teachers using soft copies of the new Cambridge-aligned textbooks, while schools have been informed that printed textbooks will be delivered by the end of this month.

To understand how the new curriculum is being received at the school level, this paper reached out to teachers.

In conversations with Class 9 and 11 subject teachers, many shared that the Cambridge curriculum differs significantly from those previously implemented in Bhutan’s education system.

Speaking to this paper, Tshering Dorji, a Class 9 History teacher at a public school in Paro, said that while the textbook itself is not entirely different, the approach has changed significantly. He explained that the content of the new textbook is designed to keep students more engaged.

“The old textbooks focused largely on rote memorization; however, the new textbooks encourage interaction between teachers and students and are more student-oriented,” he said.

Moreover, he said the new textbooks help students understand the relevance of what they are learning and why certain topics are important.

When asked which curriculum is better, he noted that with each new government, education policies and curriculum tend to change, and there are often gaps in implementation. However, he added that it has only been about a month since the introduction of the Cambridge-aligned curriculum, and he is already beginning to observe positive changes.

“In general, I would say the Indian curriculum is stronger in subjects like Mathematics. However, the Cambridge-aligned textbooks provide a better level of understanding for students,” he said.

Another Class 11 Biology teacher said that the Cambridge-aligned textbooks are detailed and provide clear explanations. “With the help of the Cambridge-aligned textbooks, the content explains not just what to learn, but also why, when, and how certain concepts are applied, making it easier for students to understand,” he said.

However, he expressed concern about the volume of content, noting that the new Biology textbook contains 14 chapters. He said there are questions about whether the syllabus can be adequately covered within the given academic time frame.

Nevertheless, he noted that the new textbooks are more comprehensive and concept-based. He further added, “The new textbooks allow students to engage in activities and apply their learning in real-life situations, making it more practical rather than just text-based.”

He gave an example to explain the difference, stating, “In the earlier textbooks, topics like carbohydrates were taught through simple definitions and formulas. However, the new textbooks explain how they are relevant in our daily lives, such as how they function in the body when we eat and how they are broken down.”

A Physics teacher from a private school also said that the new textbooks are more conceptual and student-centered. He noted that there is a mix of content from the old textbooks and the newly aligned curriculum. However, he added, “These new textbooks allow students to learn through activities within the content and apply their knowledge in real-life situations.”

The schools are expected to receive the printed versions of the Cambridge-aligned textbooks by the end of this month.

This paper will continue to follow up on the implementation of the new curriculum and provide updates on its progress and impact.