Thimphu alive with excitement as countdown begins for the 116th National Day

Thimphu is gearing up for the much-awaited 116th National Day on 17th December. There are just 7 days left to complete all the breathtaking transformation, seamlessly weaving together modernity and traditional Bhutanese artistry, for the grand festivities.

Expressing national pride, the Thimphu Thromde’s plan includes the installation of national flags along key routes, such as the express highway, Norzin Lam, and Changlimithang. Iconic landmarks like the five-number roundabouts and traffic circles are undergoing a traditional Bhutanese re-painting, showcasing the skilled touch of artists from the National Institute of Zorig Chusum.

Changlimithang Stadium, the epicentre of the celebration, witnesses final preparations as dancers and performers immerse themselves in rigorous rehearsals for the grand spectacle set to unfold on 17th December.

Thimphu’s gateways, the Changlimithang and Norzin Lam gates, are undergoing a splendid makeover, embodying the rich cultural tapestry of Bhutan decorated with intricate traditional designs that add a touch of Bhutanese heritage to the welcoming portals of the city.

Renovation works on Changlam and Wangchulam roads significantly enhance the city’s infrastructure as well.

As the city gears up for the Build-Up Programme and National Day Engagement Programme from 12th to 15th December, citizens eager to witness the celebrations in person register through the Bhutan App. Assistance is readily available for those unfamiliar with the App or facing online registration challenges at the Kaja Throm.

The peak of the celebration promises to be a live music concert featuring nearly 200 local artists, harmoniously contributing to the commemoration of the historic Coronation Day of Druk Gyalpo Ugyen Wangchuck in 1907. 17th December marks the establishment of the Hereditary Monarchy and the dawn of the Wangchuck Dynasty, a pivotal moment in Bhutanese history.

Enthusiastic resident Pema captures the prevailing sentiment and said, “The energy in Thimphu right now is incredible. It’s like the entire city is alive with anticipation, and we can’t wait to come together and celebrate our history, our culture, and our unity on this special day.”

Similarly, Dawa Dendup said, “I can feel the festive spirit taking over the streets. It’s not just about the decorations; it’s about the shared joy, the laughter, and the sense of togetherness that makes the National Day so special.”

With anticipation reaching its peak and preparations nearing completion, the nation stands poised to mark its 116th National Day with a harmonious blend of festivity and a deep sense of national pride.