Thimphu Thromde to construct bridge on flood prone Dechencholing road

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Thimphu Thromde will construct a bridge over the road in Dechencholing Satellite Town, a long-requested measure following last year’s flood that caused widespread concern in the area.

Thimphu Thrompon, Ugyen Dorji, said the project has already been planned.

“We cannot build the bridge overnight. While it is evident that a bridge will be constructed, currently it is in the design phase and we are doing the tendering process. By next year, the works will start,” the Thimphu Thrompon said.

He shared that after last year’s flood, the task force recommended the construction of a bridge, which has since been taken into consideration. For the time being, only hume pipes were installed to channel the water.

“For this fiscal year, Thromde has some budget of our own and government support too, which will make the plan go smoother than expected. People will be able to see the project happening very soon,” he added.

Thimphu Thrompon clarified that the recent incident in Dechencholing on 15th September 2025, which many feared was another flood, was not one. “It was just that the water volume was high. After last year’s flood, boulders and trenching works were already conducted. However, the rainfall during the monsoon carries all the small stones and mud, blocking the installed hume pipes,” he said.

He assured residents that the area is not currently at risk of flooding.

A dedicated excavator has been placed by the Thromde for immediate and long-term measures, and an early warning system has been installed beyond Dechenphug to alert residents in case of any future flooding incidents.

While the river’s overflow did reach a few settlements below the road, there were no major damages.

Fears still linger among the residence of satellite town

Although the 15th September river overflow was cleared immediately without major damages, it reignited fears among the residents of the satellite town.

68-year-old, Wang Gyaltshen, a long-time resident, recounted that the water started overflowing towards the road around 7:30 pm. “My two granddaughters started shouting that the flood is coming again and that we should evacuate before the risk erupts. I calmed them down, saying it is just the river overflow because of the rainfall and the boulders blocking the hume pipes. Slowly, the roads were overflowing with water and started flowing down the road towards the settlement. I asked my granddaughters to go to sleep and not to worry,” he said.

He added that residents believe the only permanent solution is the construction of a bridge, something they have been requesting since last year’s flood. He said they are relieved by the Thromde’s positive response.

The river overflow entered four restaurants, carrying muddy water into rooms. A restaurant owner said that when the water flooded their shop at around 9:30 pm, they initially feared it was another flood.

“The water level that got trapped inside our shop was over one foot high. Luckily, I didn’t have clothes on the ground, unlike the shop next to mine. Since they sleep on the floor making their bed, everything was soaked. In my case, the water flowed into every room except the bathroom, as it was on higher ground. Our family instantly started draining the water, which carried mud along with it,” the restaurant owner said.

He added that despite the quick intervention by Thromde, the fear of floods still lingers among residents and business owners.