Tourist arrivals increase by more than 90 percent in August 2025

The country recorded a total of 10,010 tourist arrivals in August 2025, showing an increase of 96.6 percent compared to August 2024, when only 5,092 tourists visited during the same month. This growth is highlighted in the Monthly Tourism Bulletin published by the Department of Tourism.

Of the arrivals in August this year, 6,307 were tourists from India, while 3,703 visitors came from countries other than India.

The total arrivals from January to August 2025 reached 115,536, compared to 83,241 during the same period in 2024.

India remained the top source market for August with 6,307 visitors. It was followed by China with 446 visitors, Bangladesh with 344 visitors, Thailand with 288 visitors, and the United States with 287 visitors. Other key source markets during the month included Nepal, which contributed 234 visitors, Malaysia with 209 visitors, Japan with 193 visitors, Spain with 171 visitors, and Singapore with 151 visitors.

Paro continued to serve as the main port of entry for visitors, welcoming 4,670 tourists in August. Phuentsholing followed closely with 4,447 arrivals. Other entry points also recorded activity, with Gelephu registering 153 arrivals, Samdrup Jongkhar receiving 508 arrivals, and Samtse recording 232 arrivals.

As of August 2025 there were 3,056 registered tour guides in the country. Among them were 516 cultural guides, including 486 men and 30 women. There were 2,496 cultural and trekking guides, of which 2,166 were male and 330 were female.

In addition, there were 14 senior guides, all of whom were men, and 30 registered tour leaders, of which 29 were men and one was a woman. These figures show the range of professional categories that make up Bhutan’s guiding services.

There are currently 2,800 tour operators in the country. During the month of August alone, 40 new operators were registered.