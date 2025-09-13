National Education Assessment 2024 reveals how early childhood programs and family background shape learning

Share Facebook

The National Education Assessment (NEA) 2024 for Classes III and VI was launched on 12th September by the Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA) under the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD). Conducted every three years, the previous NEA was released in 2021.

The initiative, funded by the Global Partnership for Education with support from UNICEF, is carried out in collaboration with various stakeholders and draws on the technical expertise of Cambridge University Press and Assessment.

The NEA 2024 presents key findings for Grades III and VI, with Grade III students assessed in Dzongkha Reading Literacy, English Reading Literacy, and Mathematical Literacy. For Grade VI, the assessment covered a broader range, including Dzongkha Reading and Writing, English Reading and Writing, Mathematical Literacy, and Scientific Literacy.

The NEA 2024 engaged 4,633 Grade III students from 183 schools and 4,810 Grade VI students across the country. According to MoESD, “This also included 107 children with disabilities (63 in Grade III and 44 in Grade VI).”

Surveys were also completed by teachers, principals, and Dzongkhag/Thromde education officers to capture wider perspectives on the learning environment.

Grade III

For Grade III, English Reading Literacy showed a notable improvement, with the mean score rising from 300 in 2021 to 321 in 2024. Similarly, Mathematical Literacy recorded a modest gain, increasing from 300 in 2021 to 314 in 2024.

In contrast, Dzongkha Reading Literacy experienced a slight decline, with the mean score dropping by 2% from approximately 340 in 2021 to 333 in 2024.

In Grade III, students from Eastern Dzongkhags scored higher than the national average in Dzongkha Reading Literacy, while those in Phuntsholing Thromde performed above average in all subjects.

Students from private and urban schools also tended to do better, especially in English Reading, Literacy, and Mathematical Literacy, showing some differences in performance based on location and school type.

The assessment also found that Grade III students from higher-income families consistently performed better than their peers from low-income households.

According to the report, “Children with disabilities underperformed significantly, particularly in Mathematical Literacy.”

Furthermore, the assessment revealed that Grade III students who had attended Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) programmes slightly outperformed their peers across all assessed subjects.

Gender differences were also observed, where girls performed better than boys in language-related domains, while boys outperformed girls in Mathematical Literacy.

Overall, higher levels of both fathers’ and mothers’ education were strongly associated with better performance in English Literacy and Mathematical Literacy of Grade III students.

Grade VI

For Grade VI students, 2024 marks the first time they have participated in the National Education Assessment.

For Grade VI, over 90% of students achieved minimum proficiency in English Reading and Writing, while more than 80% met the standard in Dzongkha, and over 60% in Science.

Mathematics emerged as a critical area for intervention, with only 36% of students reaching the minimum proficiency level.

Regionally, Thimphu Thromde performed above the national average in English, Science, and Mathematics, while Dzongkha performance in eastern districts remained above average.

Students from private schools outperformed their peers in English and STEM subjects but lagged in Dzongkha.

Similarly, students from high socio-economic status households showed stronger performance in English and STEM subjects, though no significant advantage was observed in Dzongkha.

The assessment also highlighted equity and inclusivity issues. Children with disabilities and those without Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) experience underperformance across most domains.

Gender differences were evident, with girls excelling in language subjects and boys performing better in Mathematics.

Moreover, Dzongkha-speaking students performed well in Dzongkha but lagged in English and STEM subjects.

Contextual factors showed that around half of Grade III and VI students spent at least one hour daily playing digital games.

Furthermore, many students and school leaders reported a lack of inclusive facilities and adequate teaching and learning materials (TLMs).

According to the assessment report, while teachers expressed high confidence in their assessment and instructional practices, ICT usage in teaching remained low.

Additionally, Chief Dzongkhag/Thromde Education Officers (CDEOs and CTEOs) noted gaps in teacher professional development, particularly in ICT integration and 21st-century skills, although teacher job satisfaction has remained high and stable since the 2021 assessment.

The NEA 2024 findings point to several areas that need attention to improve learning outcomes in Bhutan.

Strengthening Dzongkha Reading and Writing, especially in the early grades, remains a priority, along with addressing low proficiency in Mathematics and Science at Grade VI.

The NEA also notes that greater support and inclusive strategies for children with disabilities are needed, while expanding access to Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) programmes can continue to have a positive impact.

The assessment findings also highlight that investing in ICT use and teacher training in 21st-century skills is also crucial.