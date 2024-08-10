Unveiling the intersections of fashion, culture, and sustainability: Insights from Bhutan Echoes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

At a recent symposium held during the third day of Bhutan Echoes, Shifali Vasudev and Sheycha Dem captivated the audience with their insights into the deep connections between fashion, cultural identity, and sustainability. Their engaging conversation went beyond just the visual appeal of fashion, delving into how it reflects and shapes significant cultural and environmental stories.

Cultural commentator and Editor-in-Chief of The Voice of Fashion, Shifali Vasudev, provided a complex perspective with these themes and Sheycha Dem, founder of the contemporary men’s wear brand Hotel Eighty-Nine label that seamlessly blends Bhutanese traditional arts with modern fashion. Vasudev’s critical insights into fashion’s evolving role in society created a rich dialogue that resonated throughout the symposium, and Sheycha’s unique perspective as a designer who also practices traditional thangka painting.

Shifali Vasudev’s presentation shed light on how fashion has evolved from its cultural origins to gain global recognition. She highlighted this evolution by comparing traditional garments from the Kach tribe in Western India with the modern creations of Delhi-based designer Gaurav Gupta, currently featured at Paris Fashion Week. This contrast showcased how traditional and contemporary influences blend together, sparking broader discussions about identity in textiles.

Vasudev also explored how fashion acts as a platform for cultural representation and political commentary, pointing to the criticism of Indian Olympic uniforms compared to the praise for Mongolian attire, as well as symbolic acts, like an Indian actor using a watermelon clutch to make a geopolitical statement.

The discussion also addressed crucial issues of cultural appropriation and decolonization. Shifali Vasudev emphasized the need to balance preserving traditional designs with adapting to contemporary contexts, advocating for creative freedom while respecting historical constraints. Additionally, the symposium scrutinized issues related to craft credit and the circular economy in fashion, spotlighting the ongoing efforts to acknowledge artisans and mitigate the industry’s broader impacts.

Shifali Vasudev, who is gearing up for the launch of her second book, “The Politics of Appearance”, likens today’s fashion scene to a “Mahabharata of sorts.” She sees it as a clash between our fondness for vintage styles and the surge of new tech and sustainable practices. Among the exciting developments she points out are Indian designers Abraham and Thakur using X-ray films as sequins—a creative twist that’s part of a larger trend towards making fashion more sustainable.

The symposium also delved into the need for systemic changes in the fashion industry to ensure fair wages for craftspeople. Both Vasudev and Sheycha advocated for uniformity, legality, and transparency in wage policies, calling for legislative reforms to address these disparities.

Sheycha Dem highlighted that succeeding in today’s fashion world requires not just creativity but a deep commitment to authenticity and fairness, stressing the urgent need for systemic reform in pricing and labor practices.

“The Politics of Appearance” is set to explore how fashion acts as a language that reflects and shapes cultural identities in our digital era. She wrapped up by reflecting on fashion’s enduring relevance, noting its continuous evolution as it mirrors our choices and identities.

They offered a thought-provoking look at fashion’s intersections with cultural and environmental issues, encouraging industry insiders and consumers alike to think more deeply about the impact of their fashion choices.