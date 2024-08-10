82.2 percent of children aged 1 to 14 years reported experiencing some form of violent discipline in Bhutan

Widespread use of violent discipline among children in Bhutan

A recent report from the National Health Survey has brought to light, the alarming statistics on child discipline practices in Bhutan. According to the survey, 82.2 percent of children aged 1 to 14 years reported experiencing some form of violent discipline, with 18.3 percent subjected to severe physical punishment in just the past month.

The data reveals a worrying trend where a significant number of children are being disciplined through violent means. Physical punishment methods include shaking, hitting, or slapping a child on various parts of the body, spanking, and hitting with hard objects.

Severe physical punishment, which is notably more concerning, involves hitting or slapping a child on the face, head, or ears, and beating them hard and repeatedly.

The survey revealed that among children experiencing physical punishment (60.1 percent), 18.3 percent of the children experienced severe physical punishment which includes, hitting or slapping on the face, head or ears, or beating up, that is, hit over and over as hard as one could.

Notably, the survey highlights that children from the poorest wealth quintile report the lowest levels of discipline through violent methods. However, the practice remains widespread, particularly in certain regions. Wangdue Phodrang tops the list with 91.39 percent of children reporting violent discipline, followed closely by Trongsa (91.29 percent), Thimphu (91.17 percent), and Gasa (91.14 percent). On the other end of the spectrum, Samdrup Jongkhar reported the lowest level at 65.12 percent, indicating significant regional variations in disciplinary practices.

The report also sheds light on the attitudes of parents and caretakers towards physical punishment. A substantial 29.8 percent believe that physical punishment is necessary for properly raising or educating a child.

The survey reveals a slight disparity between urban and rural areas, with 28.3 percent of urban caretakers endorsing physical punishment compared to 30.8 percent in rural areas.

These findings point to a deep-seated cultural and social context where physical and psychological aggression are often seen as acceptable means of discipline.

Psychological aggression, which includes shouting, yelling, or calling a child offensive names, was reported by 73.5 percent of children. Only 14.4 percent of children experienced solely non-violent discipline methods.

The data emphasizes an urgent need to promote non-violent approaches to child discipline in Bhutan. The prevalence of violent discipline, particularly in certain regions, calls for targeted awareness and intervention programs to protect children from the long-term psychological and physical harm associated with such practices.