5th round of volunteers in GMC from 21st to 25th Feb

The Fifth Round of Volunteer Engagement for Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), scheduled from 21–25 February 2026. This round provides yet another meaningful opportunity to demonstrate a shared spirit of unity, service, and collective responsibility in contributing to the nation’s greater vision through the development of GMC.

Governor Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering sincerely appreciate the overwhelming response to previous volunteer engagements and respectfully sought the understanding of those who were unable to secure registration due to capacity and logistical limitations.

To ensure effective coordination, safety, and a rewarding volunteer experience, participation for this round will be accommodated up to a maximum of 8,000 volunteers.

This phase of the program will focus on area development and soft landscaping, preparation of walking and cycling trails, wildlife habitat enrichment, and the enhancement of open and recreational spaces, directly contributing to the evolving landscape of GMC.

All interested volunteers are required to register online through the official volunteer website at https://sites.google.com/moice.gov.bt/gmcvolunteers to confirm the participation by 19th February 2026.

Volunteers are requested to wear light gho/kira and bring Work boots or gumboots, sun cap, gloves, facemasks, water bottle and insect repellent, digging and cutting tools, viz. spade, pickaxe, rake, sickle/knife and spare clothing and light jacket recommended for morning and evening.

Simple working lunch and hydration will be provided at the worksite.

People are respectfully requested to maintain mindful, calm, and respectful behavior at all times, keep GMC clean by using designated waste bins and refraining from littering or vandalism and respect our customs, cultural values, and sacred spaces.

The are also called upon to follow all safety, traffic rules and official instructions, refrain from loud, disruptive, aggressive behavior and not smoke or consume alcohol in prohibited zones or public places.

Sale and consumption of alcohol to underage individuals are prohibited.

Any suspicious or unsafe behavior may be subjected to medical checks, including drug tests; GMC maintains zero tolerance for contraband substances.

People are to avoid entering restricted or construction zones without authorization.