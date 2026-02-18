PM in Dhaka to meet new Govt

Share Facebook

The Prime Minister arrived in Dhaka on friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet. He was received by Foreign Adviser M. Touhid Hossain at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Prime Minister called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna before attending the swearing-in ceremony. He commended the Chief Adviser for conducting a free, fair, peaceful, and credible election at a critical time.

The Prime Minister then attended the swearing-in ceremony ceremony of H.E. Mr. Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

After the ceremony, the Prime Minister called on the newly elected Prime Minister and conveyed the congratulations and best wishes of His Majesty The King, the Government, and the people of Bhutan.

The Prime Minister also met with Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Leader of the Opposition.