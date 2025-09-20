BCSEA to work with principals and education officers on improving happiness in schools

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Following the National Education Assessment (NEA) 2024 findings, discussions have emerged about the possible reasons behind the decline in student well-being.

Among Grade III students, those reporting they “always” feel happy at school fell by 16 percent, from 44 percent in 2021 to 28 percent in 2024. The NEA 2024 assessed not only academic performance but also students’ physical, social, and emotional well-being, while gathering insights from teachers and school leaders.

The assessment was conducted among 4,633 Grade III students from 183 schools across the country.

After the report was released, many parents and members of the public on social media shared their own views on why student happiness might be declining.

Many parents and members of the public have noted that Grade III students, in particular, may be experiencing added pressure from schoolwork, which could impact their overall happiness.

This stage of primary education represents a transition to more structured lessons, increased assignments, and higher academic expectations. Students at this age may also be adjusting to new social dynamics, making them more sensitive to changes in workload, classroom interactions, and overall school routines.

Beyond this, some parents expressed frustration that Bhutan still lacks a strong and independent education policy and as a result student progress is judged solely on marks. They argued that an overemphasis on examinations and grades has sidelined creativity, sports, and other areas that make school enjoyable.

According to them, a system that values only academic scores risks leaving children feeling pressured, anxious, and disengaged from learning.

When asked about the possible reasons, Kinley Dorji, NEA 2024 Project Manager, said that factors such as homework pressure, bullying, lack of clean drinking water, inadequate toilet facilities, corporal punishment in some schools, or a heavy academic workload could all play a role in reducing students’ happiness. “These are some of the possible factors that might have contributed, but further investigation is needed to understand their impact fully,” he added.

He said, “At this stage, however, the NEA data alone cannot confirm which factors are most influential, as a more detailed follow-up study, drawing on qualitative methods, additional student well-being indicators, and school-level context, would be necessary to generate stronger evidence and to explain the reasons behind this concerning trend.”

Others suggested that increased use of mobile phones and electronic gadgets at an early age might also be shaping children’s emotions. They argued that when children become more engaged with screens than with physical play or social interaction, school activities may feel less exciting in comparison, further reducing their sense of happiness.

While the NEA 2024 did not provide direct reasons for the decline, the voices of parents and the public highlight concerns ranging from academic pressure and poor facilities to a marks-driven system and even early exposure to gadgets.

To move forward, the BCSEA will be conducting consultation activities and developing an implementation plan together with school principals and chief Dzongkhag and Thromde Education Officers, ensuring that the findings of the assessment are translated into practical changes at the ground level.