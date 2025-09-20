Youths apply for Innovate for GMC’s first cohort

Share Facebook

Three months of intensive training, mentorship, and prototyping to transform ideas into scalable solutions for Gelephu Mindfulness City

More than 1,695 young Bhutanese have applied for the first cohort of Innovate for GMC which is a flagship innovation program under the vision of His Majesty The King to build the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

Applications opened on 14th September 2025 and crossed the initial ceiling of 500, reflecting the overwhelming interest among Bhutanese youth in shaping the country’s future through innovation. It closed on 19th September.

The three-month program, which will run from October to December 2025, will bring together selected participants between the ages of 20 and 35 to explore, design, and prototype solutions to pressing national and global challenges.

Innovate for GMC seeks to empower Bhutanese youth to co-create mindful, values-led approaches through four key pathways: policy, entrepreneurship, non-profit projects, and blended fourth sector initiatives.

The initiative is envisioned as more than just a training program. It aims to become a national pipeline of changemakers, a proving ground for civic innovation, and a gateway into Bhutan’s evolving innovation ecosystem.

Participants will work in dynamic innovation units supported by experienced mentors, industry experts, and policymakers, receiving stipends, resources, and structured support to translate their ideas into action.

Each participant will receive a stipend of Nu 30,00 per month for until the completion of the program, and at the same time after the completion of ideas seed funds will be provided to pilot and support the them. Participants are expected to utilize the stipend either by arranging their accommodations privately or choose from a variety of options facilitated by the program team. Rent and other living expenditures must be borne by the participants using the living allowance provided.

The challenge areas span social and cultural innovation, business and commercial ventures, governance and strategy, and engineering and urban planning.

By rooting innovation in Bhutanese values while carrying lessons of global relevance, the program hopes to position GMC as a model for how societies can thrive at the intersection of economic development, environmental stewardship, and spiritual well-being.

The program is designed as a journey of learning, collaboration, and execution.

The first month will focus on orientation and exploration, introducing participants to the principles of mindful innovation and equipping them with foundational tools. This stage will include field visits to Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary, Manas National Park, and exposure trips to Assam and Shillong.

In the second month, participants will deepen their learning through a mix of mandatory and elective workshops in areas such as stakeholder mapping, business planning, project management, research and development, and alternative financing models.

Alongside classroom sessions, participants will visit innovation hubs and enterprises across Bhutan, including the Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck Super Fab Lab, Thimphu Tech Park, Samdrup Jongkhar Initiative, Menjong Sorig, and the Startup Centre.

The final month will emphasize prototyping and presentation, where participants will refine their solutions into policy memos, prototypes, or concept demos. The journey will culminate in a Demo Day, during which teams will pitch their ideas to senior officials, partners, and peers.

The program also places strong emphasis on safeguarding, mentorship, and wellbeing.

A Safeguarding Officer and an independent Welfare Committee will oversee complaints and redressal, ensuring a safe and professional environment for all participants.

Access to medical support, counseling, stipends, and logistical assistance is built into the program.

Mentorship remains a cornerstone of the learning experience, with Bhutanese and international experts guiding participants through professional and ethical engagement.

Eligibility for Innovate for GMC is open to Bhutanese nationals aged 20 to 35 with a minimum qualification of a diploma. Applicants can come from diverse backgrounds, including students, graduates, entrepreneurs, early-career professionals, and civil servants.

To ensure institutional continuity, no more than five participants will be selected from any one government department. Private sector and CSO applicants are required to produce no-objection certificates from their employers.

All participants must provide a security clearance, a medical certificate after screening, and undergo a drug test.

Innovate for GMC is not just a program but a call to reimagine nation-building in the 21st century. By cultivating civic innovation, nurturing home-grown solutions, and embedding mindful practices, the initiative aspires to inspire a generation of leaders who will shape not only the future of GMC but also Bhutan’s place in the global space.

Selected applicants will be announced on 24th September 2025 with a virtual pre-orientation session scheduled the same day. The first cohort will officially begin their journey in Gelephu by 7th October 2025. There will be more subsequent cohorts.