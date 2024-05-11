Bhutan National Bank (BNB) offers scholarships to students

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Bhutan National Bank (BNB) offered 2 scholarships, resulting in 52 applications, of which 37 met the qualifications. The department then narrowed down this pool to six candidates. After conducting thorough record verification, background checks, and consulting with local leaders, two individuals were ultimately selected for the scholarship.

Chief Executive Officer, BNB, Sonam Tobgay, shared that the BNB Scholarship Program reflects the bank’s commitment to uplift the lives of children from financially disadvantaged backgrounds by providing them with access to quality education.

He stated, “At Bhutan National Bank, we recognize that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty. Through our scholarship program, we’re not just banking on financial success; we’re investing in the social capital of our community.”

Overall, the BNB Scholarship Program embodies the bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development, demonstrating that banking is not solely about financial transactions, but also about making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

Director of Customer Experience, Dorji Namgyal Rinchhen, added that banking transcends profit margins; it’s about fostering inclusive growth.

“We’re actively investing in the future of our community through the BNB Scholarship Program, making sure that no child is left behind due to financial constraints,” he said.

A child’s potential shouldn’t be limited by financial constraints. The intention is to assist impoverished families by providing their kids with the means to fulfill their academic aspirations. This will be accomplished by putting in place a program that offers tools and assistance for academic growth.