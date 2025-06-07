BNB launches new Visa Cards

Share Facebook

BNB CEO Sonam Tobgay said “Today, we proudly unveil the new BNB Visa Cards—designed to set us apart and enhance the banking experience for our valued customers. This launch marks another milestone in our journey of innovation and service excellence.”

The BNB Director of Customer Experience, Dorji Namgyal Rinchhen said that in March 2024, BNB introduced a new era for BNB with a fresh look, a new logo, and a renewed brand identity.

“While these changes reflected our vision and commitment to innovation, our Visa cards continued to carry the previous branding. The journey to redesign and launch our new cards was extensive, requiring rigorous approval processes from Visa, as well as compliance and due diligence from the printing house. Today, after months of dedication and hard work, we stand together to unveil the new BNB Visa Cards—a design that sets us apart and one that we are confident our customers will proudly carry,” he added.

Previously, BNB had a single Visa card for all purposes—whether debit, credit, foreign currency, or student accounts. BNB now introduces a distinct transformation. The new BNB Visa Cards each have their own identity, each with a unique look and feel that reflects the specific needs of customers.

“This evolution not only enhances our brand but also ensures a more streamlined and personalized banking experience.”

“Today’s launch is particularly meaningful as it coincides with a momentous occasion—the 35th Birthday Anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck. We could not have asked for a more auspicious day to introduce this new chapter for BNB.”

In celebration of this milestone, BNB announced a special launch offer: throughout the month of June, customers can replace their existing Visa cards for just Nu 100.