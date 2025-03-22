Charo Wongdo: Bhutan’s first dedicated elderly care service

Share Facebook

Charo Wongdo is a newly established initiative in Thimphu that will officially begin operations in mid-April. It provides essential support services for the aging population.

The initiative is rooted in Bhutan’s guiding development philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH), which emphasizes holistic well-being addressing not only economic progress but also emotional, mental, and spiritual health.

As Bhutan’s elderly population grows, the need for structured care has become increasingly important, especially as families adapt to modern lifestyles.

His Majesty The King has consistently highlighted the importance of preserving Bhutan’s national values, particularly the dignity and care of elders. This vision directly inspired the creation of Charo Wongdo, which seeks to provide compassionate, culturally sensitive care for Bhutan’s aging population.

Charo Wongdo is co-founded by Karma Dorji, Chairman, and Dr Phuntsho Wangdi, CEO, both residing in Australia.

Their vision for the initiative is to improve the lives of elderly citizens in Bhutan. They identified a significant gap in elder care, driven by migration and modern family dynamics, and sought to create a service that respects and supports the elderly in their later years.

Karma Dorji moved to Canberra, Australia in 2022, where he witnessed the challenges faced by his elderly mother, who was living alone in Bhutan. He said, “From managing daily chores to attending cultural activities and medical appointments, she often struggled without adequate support.”

At the same time, Karma Dorji observed an increasing number of Bhutanese families moving abroad in search of better opportunities, often leaving behind elderly parents to manage on their own.

He reflected on how Bhutanese culture places great importance on caring for elders, yet modern realities were making it difficult for younger generations to provide direct support. Balancing work, financial responsibilities, and family life meant that many found it hard to dedicate time to their aging parents.

Similarly, Dr Phuntsho said, “Due to increasing migration, many elderly individuals are living alone or receiving less attention as family members are busy. Moreover, with improvements in healthcare, life expectancy has increased, contributing to a growing elderly population. This is what inspired us to create this initiative.”

Inspired by the strong elderly care services available in Australia, Karma recognized the stark contrast with Bhutan, where structured support for the elderly remained limited.

Realizing the growing gap between cultural values and practical realities, he envisioned a service that could provide compassionate care, companionship, and assistance to the ageing population.

To bring this vision to life, he collaborated with Dr Phuntsho Wangdi, who shared his passion for elderly care. Together, they developed a comprehensive business plan and engaged in discussions with government stakeholders.

After months of presentations and refinements, they secured the necessary approvals, making Charo Wongdo the first company of its kind in Bhutan dedicated to elder care.

The Growing issue of elderly isolation in Bhutan

Bhutan, like many other countries, is seeing a shift in family dynamics, which has created challenges for the aging population. Traditionally, Bhutanese families have been multigenerational, with elderly members often living with their children and grandchildren.

However, with increased migration particularly for work or education many elderly people find themselves living alone or with minimal support.

This shift has placed the elderly at risk of social isolation, where they may experience feelings of neglect or loneliness. In some rural areas, elderly individuals may live far from their families, and with limited transportation or healthcare infrastructure, they can face significant barriers to accessing care.

Flexible and Compassionate Care

Unlike traditional models that often confine elderly individuals to institutional settings, Charo Wongdo provides flexible, door-to-door services designed to each client’s needs.

A member of Charo Wongdo explained, “We are not creating a hostel-like environment. Instead, our services are customized to meet the needs of each individual, providing a more personal, flexible care model.”

The initiative offers a range of services, including daily care, hygiene assistance, transportation, and support with hospital appointments, such as helping clients obtain medical tokens.

The need for such a service has been compounded by the reality of elderly isolation. As many families find it increasingly difficult to provide the required attention, these services bridge the gap by offering regular visits and assistance.

This not only ensures the elderly’s physical well-being but also provides emotional and mental support, combating loneliness and isolation.

Expansion and training

Charo Wongdo is set to begin operations in Thimphu, with plans to expand to other dzongkhags in the future. This phased expansion will allow the initiative to meet the needs of elderly individuals across Bhutan, particularly in rural areas where access to care is often limited.

Since early 2024, Charo Wongdo’s staff has undergone practical field training, where they engage directly with elderly individuals. This immersive experience allows the team to refine their procedures and incorporate real-world feedback into their caregiving model, ensuring both efficiency and empathy in their services.

The feedback from these training sessions will be integrated into both online and offline systems, creating a strong framework for elderly care that can be adapted to different regions and individual needs.

Affordable and accessible Care

One of the key considerations in setting up Charo Wongdo is making its services accessible to a wide range of clients. Rather than implementing a fixed fee structure from the outset, Charo Wongdo is adopting a flexible pricing model. This will ensure that services remain affordable while maintaining high-quality care.

Dr Phuntsho Wangdi said, “We aim to balance affordability with high-quality care, so the fees will be adjusted based on insights gained from the field, ensuring that our services meet the diverse needs of our clients.”

This dynamic pricing model is crucial in a society where many elderly individuals rely on family support for their basic needs. By ensuring that these services are accessible, Charo Wongdo aims to ease the financial burden on families while ensuring quality care for their elderly loved ones.

As Bhutan’s elderly population continues to grow, initiatives, like Charo Wongdo, play a crucial role in ensuring that the elderly receive the respect, care, and support they need.

The initiative is not just about providing care, but also about creating a sense of community and belonging for the elderly, particularly those who are at risk of being left behind due to modern social changes.

With its official launch in mid-April, Charo Wongdo is set to make a significant impact on the lives of Bhutan’s elderly.