Digital learning for students and teachers with Education Technology Framework 2025

With the launch of the Education Technology Framework (ETF) 2025, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) is redefining the future of learning by placing technology into classrooms to prepare students for the demands of a digital world.

MoESD stated, “Based on the principles of access, equity, quality, safety, and sustainability, the ETF aligns with Bhutan’s National Education Policy and the 13th Five-Year Plan.”

The ministry in partnership with the European Union and UNICEF, officially published the ETF as a strategic response to the global digital revolution and a crucial step toward making Bhutan’s education system future-ready.

The initiative includes the overall education system, from early childhood to secondary schooling, and is designed to ensure that all Bhutanese students are equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an interconnected world.

Many schools in Bhutan continue to struggle with limited access to technology, unreliable internet connectivity, and a widening digital divide between urban and rural communities.

According to MoESD, the ETF confronts these issues directly, laying out a multi-faceted approach to close the gap and ensure that no student is left behind.

The ministry states that this ambitious initiative aims to integrate technology into teaching and learning across all educational levels, ensuring that every student is equipped with essential skills for the 21st century.

Structured around three key components: Foundations for Digital Learning, Transforming Teaching and Learning with Technology, and Integrating Technology Across the Curriculum, the framework addresses critical aspects of educational technology, with a focus on equitable access, into the learning experience.

The first part of the framework emphasizes the practical requirements needed to provide high-quality digital learning environments for both teachers and students. It outlines the essential elements for delivering devices, connectivity, and digital content into classrooms, with a particular focus on reaching students in remote areas.

Access to educational technology is treated not as a luxury, but as a necessity. The framework emphasizes this commitment by declaring that access to technology is not just a privilege, it is a fundamental right for every child in Bhutan.

It also includes clear guidance for policymakers on addressing infrastructure challenges and ensuring that digital learning resources are distributed equitably across the country.

The second part of the framework explores how to improve the classroom experience by supporting what teachers and students need for effective digital learning. It highlights the competencies required for teachers and Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) facilitators, as outlined in the ETF Digital Literacy Standards for Teachers and ECCD Facilitators.

These standards provide a clear framework to help educators incorporate technology into their teaching practices, both within and beyond the classroom. The goal as mentioned by MoESD is to empower teachers to become confident and capable users of technology, enhancing the overall learning experience for students.

The third part of the ETF 2025 focuses on integrating technology into the core curriculum at all levels, from early childhood through to secondary education.

Rather than treating digital literacy as a standalone subject, the framework promotes putting digital skills across all academic areas. This approach supports a more inclusive learning environment where students develop not only foundational digital skills but also critical thinking skills.

The ETF Digital Literacy Standards for Students define the key competencies that learners need in order to navigate and succeed in a digitally connected world.

These national strategies emphasize the importance of quality education, inclusivity, and the development of 21st-century skills. By placing a strong emphasis on digital literacy and the effective use of technology in education, the framework supports the government’s broader vision of building a knowledgeable and skilled workforce that can contribute meaningfully to Bhutan’s socio-economic development.

ETF 2025 is more than just a policy document, it is a national commitment to reimagine learning in the digital era. According to the ministry, this framework will serve as a foundational guide for building an equitable and inclusive education system.