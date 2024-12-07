Druk Green Power Corporation receives GNH Business Certificate

Share Facebook

Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) was awarded the GNH Business Certificate on 5th December for its efforts to align with the values of Gross National Happiness (GNH).

The Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay presented the certificate to Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, the Managing Director of DGPC, at the Centre for Bhutan and Gross National Happiness Studies (CBS).

Minister of Finance Lekey Dorji, Minister of Health Tandin Wangchuk, Minister of Industry Commerce and Employment Namgyal Dorji, and the National Assembly Speaker Lungten Dorji were also present at the ceremony.

PM first proposed the idea of incorporating GNH values into business in his keynote address at the Sixth International Conference on GNH, held in Paro in 2015.

The certification follows a comprehensive assessment, conducted by CBS three months earlier this year. The assessment involved interviews with 886 DGPC employees, achieving a response rate of 88.2%.

Lyonchhen said that this GNH Business Certificate was a first of its kind, and that even though it began this year, it was backed by years of research and planning.

CBS has developed a tool to assess how well businesses align with GNH principles. Businesses are rated on a scale from one to five stars.

A business with five stars indicates its almost perfect alignment with the GNH values.

It covers the nine domains of GNH: psychological well-being, health, time use, education, living standards, good governance, cultural diversity, community vitality, and ecological diversity.

DGPC achieved a score of 54.54%, which qualifies the corporation for a three-star GNH Business Certificate.

Dasho Chhewang Rinzin said, “This recognition and assessment has made us proud of our achievement and, at the same time, of how we could further align to the GNH values.”