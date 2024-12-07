Over 12,000 students access dzongkha learning through Educare Skill platform

Share Facebook

In an era where language preservation meets digital innovation, the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development (DCDD) is making significant strides to ensure the longevity and relevance of Bhutan’s national language, Dzongkha.

Through a strategic merger with the Dzongkha Development Commission (DDC) in 2022, DCDD has accelerated efforts to modernize Dzongkha content for younger generations while preserving its cultural essence.

DCDD and Educare Skill have joined forces to enhance Dzongkha learning through digital platforms. This collaboration comes after extensive discussions and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in August 2024, solidifying a two-year partnership aimed at creating engaging, high-quality Dzongkha content.

Educare Skill, an offshoot of iBEST, has already developed over 500 episodes of educational content, including animated stories, nursery rhymes, and gamified learning tools.

According to the Home Minister, Tshering, the partnership is pivotal for promoting the language: “Through this collaboration, we are not only modernizing Dzongkha learning but also ensuring its accessibility for all, especially for children and students across Bhutan. It is essential that our younger generations are equipped with engaging, tech-driven resources to foster their connection to the national language.”

The partnership comes in response to the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP), which outlines major initiatives for Dzongkha development. These include creating new Dzongkha terminology, developing digital resources for various age groups, and expanding the language’s presence in online platforms.

The MoU also includes free access to the Educare Skill platform for children and students up to Grade VI, as well as ECCD facilitators and Dzongkha teachers.

The pilot phase started in August 2024 and runs through October, during which DCDD is subsidizing the platform’s cost, bringing the subscription fee down to Nu 200 per user per month. The aim is to evaluate the platform’s impact and determine how it can be expanded to even more users.

The Home Minister said, “By supporting free access to the Educare Skill platform, we aim to give every child an equal opportunity to engage with their language in a modern, interactive way. The 13th FYP places a special emphasis on involving youth in preserving and promoting Dzongkha, and this collaboration is one of the key steps in achieving that goal.”

Currently, there are over 35,000 registered users on the platform, with around 4,000 active users each month. The collaboration has already reached 12,000 active users through DCDD’s subsidized subscriptions.

The 13th FYP has allocated Nu 20 million for Dzongkha content development, with a primary focus on digital resources like animations, stories, and interactive learning tools. This budget, though substantial, may not fully meet the growing demand for high-quality content and platforms.

“While the Nu 20 million allocated for Dzongkha digital content is a good start, there is an increasing demand for innovative and engaging content. Additional funding would help us maintain the momentum of this initiative and ensure the development of sustainable resources for future generations,” said Lyonpo Tshering.

In addition to the digital resources, the government is also working on creating a Dzongkha encyclopedia and expanding subject-specific terminologies to make the language more practical for educational purposes.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, DCDD and Educare Skill aim to create 1,000 episodes of Dzongkha-related content over the next two years. This includes everything from online courses that offer certifications to interactive mobile games, ensuring that the younger population has plenty of opportunities to engage with the language.

Additionally, the partnership will see the creation of an annual national-level Dzongkha competition to encourage enthusiasm and pride in the national language, with iBEST covering all related expenses.

“We have over 100 Bhutanese youth involved in content creation for Educare Skill, and this initiative is empowering our younger generation to become custodians of Dzongkha. It is their creativity and dedication that will shape the future of the language,” the Home Minister said.

Through this innovative partnership and the continued support of the 13th FYP, the DCDD is set to revolutionize how Dzongkha is taught and learned in Bhutan.