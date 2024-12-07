MoICE initiates various strategies to address youth unemployment

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE)shared that the ministry has adopted a comprehensive strategy to address youth unemployment, focusing on skills development, gender inclusivity, urban-rural employment balance, and entrepreneurship promotion.

To bridge the skills mismatch, the ministry has planned for initiatives such as Entrepreneurship Development Training using the CEFE methodology, Basic and Advanced Entrepreneurship Courses, and Technology Entrepreneurship Programs have been implemented.

MoICE Minister, Namgyal Dorji, shared that initiatives such as the Bhutan Labour Market Information System (BLMIS) provide real-time labour market insights to align policies with current demands, career guidance programs, and the Career and Occupation Dictionary to support jobseekers in navigating the labour market effectively.

The ministry is also focusing on gender inclusivity with targeted training and employment programs for women and marginalized groups. These initiatives would emphasize gender-sensitive practices, particularly in emerging fields such as STEM and digital technology, aiming to increase diversity and opportunities in the sectors.

He shared that to address the urban-rural employment gap, they have established Startup Centers, Business Incubation Units, and Fab-Labs across various dzongkhags to promote rural entrepreneurship where regional offices would play a critical role in ensuring rural communities have equitable access to services and employment programs, fostering balanced development.

The ministry has prioritized entrepreneurship promotion through the integration of entrepreneurship education into school curricula, encouraging innovation from an early age.

Financial support mechanisms, including seed funding and partnerships with educational institutions, aim to make entrepreneurship a viable career alternative to traditional civil service jobs.

He emphasized that employment facilitation is supported through Employment Service Centers that provide job matching, counselling, and training.

Initiatives, such as the GOWA forum connect job seekers with employers, while the Employment Responsibility System prepares and places youth in meaningful employment roles, further enhancing opportunities.

The ministry is also initiating upskilling programs focused on areas like micro-work, freelancing, and green entrepreneurship to equip youth with demand-driven skills.

He reassured that the financial challenges faced by startups would be addressed through robust seed funding and other financial support mechanisms.

He highlighted that these initiatives collectively aim to sustain the decline in youth unemployment, which remains a pressing issue with the current economic activity rate at 65.1 percent. Collaboration with educational institutions and private-sector partnerships is central to aligning skills training with market demands, ensuring long-term sustainable economic growth.