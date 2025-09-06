Fashion Designer Chandrika says Bhutan Fashion Week and its concept was her idea but it has been stolen by others

Bhutan is all set to host the Bhutan Fashion Week (BFW) from 27th October to 1st November as a joint initiative of the Department of Media, Creative Industry and Intellectual Property (DoMCIIP) in collaboration with the Royal Textile Academy (RTA).

Funded by DoMCIIP from the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP), this will be a multiple day event with shows in Bumthang representing the past, Paro representing the present and Thimphu representing the future. Nu 10 million (mn) is for the 2024-25 fiscal year with more expected to be added later.

According to the organizers, BFW will serve as a national platform where designers, brands, buyers, media and influencers come together and get an opportunity to show their work to international names and brands. This will be a seminal and defining moment in Bhutan’s fashion industry and an attempt to institutionalize the whole industry, and connect it to global and regional markets.

However, a senior well known fashion designer in Bhutan and also one of the first to take her CDK GYENCHA brand outside Bhutan, Chandrika Tamang, alleged that the BFW was originally her idea that she shared as online presentations, written proposals and face-to-face meetings with the RTA Director all the way back from April 2024 onwards, and it is now being done with her ideas but with no credit given to her.

How Chandrika came up with the BFW idea

Chandrika’s husband went for his studies to Melbourne for a 2024-25 course. Chandrika also went along and opened her CDK fashion shop in Melbourne while she still maintained her fashion shop in Thimphu. She got good exposure and took part in a fashion show in Sydney called ‘Fabric of Multicultural in Australia,’ and in 2025 did the Melbourne Design Week exhibition.

“When I opened my outlet in Melbourne, I found it challenging to sell my designs as there was no name recognition of the Bhutanese fashion products, fashion industry and even Bhutanese fabric compared to other countries that had fashion weeks, and so I felt that we needed a fashion week like other countries that would give recognition to Bhutanese fashion products internationally,” she said.

Chandrika wanted to involve other Bhutanese designers and do something never done in Bhutan before, which is the Bhutan Fashion Week, as it would give exposure to Bhutanese designers and take Bhutanese fashion global, thus helping the entire industry.

Getting in touch with RTA Director and Proposal

Chandrika said, “I got in touch with the RTA Director, Ugyen Tenzin, via email on 26th April 2024 to ask if there is any space in the RTA calendar for a fashion show or an exhibition that year.”

The first email on 26th April 2024 from Chandrika to the RTA Director

Following this, she did an online presentation to the RTA Director and his team and followed this up with a written proposal sent via email on 14th May 2024 with the subject as ‘Proposal for Bhutan Fashion Week.’

The proposal gave the idea of an annual event known as Bhutan Fashion Week in collaboration with RTA. It introduced Chandrika and her company CDK GYENCHA.

The first written proposal on Bhutan Fashion Week sent on 14th May 2024 by Chandrika to the RTA Director

It proposed that Bhutan Fashion Week (BFW) be a platform for creativity, innovation, commerce, and networking within the fashion industry, while also influencing global fashion trends.

The objective of the fashion show was to provide a platform for emerging designers and brands to showcase their latest collections to buyers, media, influencers, and the public and get recognition on an international scale.

It said that BFW would allow designers to connect with buyers like retailers, tourists, fashionistas. Sustainability would be an important and key part of BFW.

She wanted to ensure networking and collaboration by bringing together designers, models, actors, singers, stylists, photographers, makeup artists, and journalists to connect, collaborate, and form partnerships during these events.

BFW aimed to contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of the country by attracting tourists, generating revenue for local businesses, and showcasing the creativity and innovation of the fashion industry.

Chandrika proposed this as an annual event in November, but she said she would be open to discuss about the specific month.

She laid out that invitations be extended to industry insiders, celebrities, influencers, buyers, journalists, and other key stakeholders.

Chandrika said CDK would be excited to share its passion for Bhutanese fashion and promote it worldwide, and she is positive that “this annual event will bring all of our fashion communities together and celebrate our authenticity in a wider way with opportunities to showcase their work nationally and internationally.”

The proposal projected to get in various partners like the media, international fashion experts, banks, etc.

The first written proposal on BFW sent by Chandrika on 14th May 2024 to the RTA Director

Online presentation and Minutes of the Meeting

The RTA Director wrote back on 15th May 2024 thanking her for her commitment to Bhutanese textiles and fashion, and said they are open to discussing her proposal.

Based on the Director’s request Chandrika agreed to do an online presentation about BFW for RTA on Friday or 17th May at 3 pm Bhutan time which went on till 4 pm.

Chandrika said that in her presentation, she went into more detail in her narration of her proposal for the BFW and she presented the idea of presenting the show in the context of Where, When, Who and How.

The minutes of the meeting, of which Chandrika has a copy, says, “The meeting started with a brief introduction of the proposed Bhutan Fashion Week by CDK. The primary objective is to create a prominent event that highlights and promotes the talents of emerging designers and weavers in Bhutan.”

It then went on listing other points like importance of giving a platform to emerging designers and weavers, sustainability was identified as a crucial element, idea of making an annual event was discussed, the importance of providing a dedicated space for designers to showcase their work of art was highlighted.

It said a concept node needs to be developed and be presented to various funding agencies to secure financial support. The minutes said the next meeting was to be informed after the planning.

When Chandrika received the minutes of the meeting from Tashi Yangki in RTA on the same day, she was surprised that though it was entirely her presentation, it was written in a way in which it came across like an idea that RTA was discussing instead of the presentation done by her.

The minutes also did not assign her or CDK any role despite the whole idea of the BFW coming from her.

The first page of the RTA minutes of the 17 May 2024 meeting that shows the BFW was proposed by Chandrika (CDK)



Radio silence, a warning and another proposal

On the same day, she wrote back to the Director saying, “Dear sir, It was nice discussing today with you and your team. I am just wondering where will CDK be and what role will CDK have other than just as a designer. My intention for the proposal was to introduce BFW in partnership with RTA where CDK will be the founder of the event. Hope to hear from you soon.”

However, despite her two presentations and the written proposal, there was now silence from the RTA Director.

Still hopeful for her proposal, she sent a more detailed proposal on 7th July 2024 which outlined the role the RTA would be playing. She said she would be in Bhutan on 16th July 2024 and would love to discuss more in person. She asked for a good date and time to visit the Director.

In her updated proposal, she said after the ramp, each designer will have a stall to meet retail customers.

The second more detailed written proposal for BFW sent by Chandrika to the RTA Director on 7th July 2024

In this version, she also outlined the role of RTA as the primary venue, expert guidance on selection and curation of traditional Bhutanese textiles and designs to be showcased, organize workshops and training session for emerging designers, RTA to facilitate networking opportunities by connecting local artisans and designers with international fashion experts and stakeholders, promoting the event and ensuring all fashion presentations and activities align with Bhutanese culture, heritage and values, maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the event.

Coincidentally, the above roles highlighted for RTA by Chandrika is what the RTA is currently doing or hosting.

Role of RTA proposed by Chandrika for BFW on 7th July 2024

Chandrika said, “Before sending the refined proposal in July 2024 I showed it to a friend who is involved in the fashion industry, and that friend cautioned me against sending the proposal to the RTA Director as my friend said there is a high chance of my idea getting stolen and credit being taken by the Director. However, I wanted to do something for the country and the fashion design community and I felt time was running out, and so I decided to trust the Director.”

Even after the 7th July 2024 email with the updated proposal, there was no response from the Director.

She arrived in Bhutan on 16th July 2024 on some family related visit in Bhutan.

On 17th July, Chandrika asked for an appointment with the Director and got one for 18th July morning (as shown in the Instagram message below) where she went to meet him.

Chandrika said, “When I met him, he was saying the BFW is our proposal and he was asking me how to move forward and that’s when the location scouting started.”

A shock and doubt

On 23rd July 2024 Chandrika got an email from an RTA staff with an invitation to come as a Speaker for a ‘Consultation Meeting on Machine Woven Bhutanese Textile Design,’ from 29th to 30th July 2024.

On Day 1 of the session on 29th July, Chandrika said that she got a rude shock when the Intellectual Property Officer from DoMCIIP, named Lekey Dorji said in the session that DoMCIIP in collaboration with RTA was planning to do a fashion show known as Thimphu Design Week.

However, Lekey while admitting that he announced the Thimphu Design Week claimed that he never said RTA was involved. Chandrika stands by her statement that Lekey did mention RTA.

Chandrika said that recently in August 2025 the same Intellectual Property Officer in a workshop claimed that BFW was ‘our idea’ (DoMCIIP and RTA) in front of all the 15 to 16 designers, including Chandrika herself. She said, “I did not want to create a scene at the time and so I kept quiet.” A couple of designers attested that Lekey did say that.

Chandrika said that on 29th July 2024 after finding out about Thimphu Design Week being planned by DoMCIIP and RTA without her knowledge, she wrote to the RTA Director saying, “Dear sir, I felt a little demotivated after I knew about the Thimphu fashion (design) week and I didn’t know about it. And you didn’t even try to reply and read my proposal that I sent you the second time. Creative people have to be motivated otherwise we will be where we are. We are scared of sharing our ideas or betterment for the future.”

The Director responded back on the same day, and he said, “Dear Chandrika, I wasn’t present when the DoMCIIP gave their presentation and proposed the idea of a fashion week. My staff briefed me afterward, and I informed her that I would discuss it with their team separately tomorrow. They likely lack the capacity to manage such an event and would be better suited as the funding agency rather than interfering with our work. So, please don’t worry.”

“Regarding your second proposal, we have already met and discussed it. I didn’t respond because I have nothing different to add to what was already discussed. Please stop being like a child. Let’s discuss it further when we meet tomorrow. There’s no way you be demotivated. We have a lot of things to do together,” the Director added.

With her trust shaken but still accepting the Director’s explanation after finishing with her family visit in Samtse, she messaged the Director on 14th August 2024 saying that she is coming to Thimphu and leaving on Sunday. She met him and talked about the locations.

Chandrika suggested Thimphu old Education City ruins, flat ground forest with tall trees (RITH area Thimphu), Paro or Phobjikha view runway, and a runway with any Dzong view. The idea being to show the natural beauty and culture of Bhutan and make the show as sustainable as possible. Chandrika then headed back to Melbourne.

On 23rd August 2024 she again followed up with the Director saying she is still in with the BFW and they have to do this idea before others do it.

She messaged the Director saying, “I trust RTA more than any other industry while I share my idea especially because you are there. And I am sharing the whole idea to the Consulate at the moment.”

The Director wrote back saying, “Please don’t share the idea with anyone. It’s easy to get our ideas copied in Bhutan.”

Chandrika came back in late September 2024 to take part in the Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) from 1st to 3rd October 2024. Determined to still get the BFW done she met the RTA Director in late September and went location scouting with him to Changyul Park. The Director uploaded a picture of him with Chandrika in the park on his personal Instagram where Chandrika can be seen pointing to the location.

Doubt turns to confirmation and striking similarities

Then in December, while still in Melbourne, she saw a Facebook page created on 14th December 2024 that announced the Thimphu Design Week and called for registrations.

Chandrika said she had strong doubts that her idea had been stolen but she still registered wanting to be a part of the show.

Her doubt turned into confirmation when she saw a 25th February 2025 post on the page now named Bhutan Fashion Week (BFW) which said that DoMCIIP in collaboration with the RTA presents the first-of-its-kind initiative (BFW) that celebrates Bhutanese textiles, designs, and creativity like never before. It said they bring together the Bhutanese behind the handlooms, sketches, and needles, among other crafts, who will showcase their work not only to the locals but also to international names and brands that have inspired millions around the world.

One of the hashtags was #SustainableFashion which had been a key theme behind her proposal.

Her doubt was further confirmed when the page presented the BFW in the form of 5Ws (What, Where, When, Why, Whom) and 1 H (How) questions. An idea she had originally pitched to RTA in May 2024.

The similarities don’t end here. The very name of Bhutan Fashion Week is the same that Chandrika proposed in early May 2024.

The main theme of the show is past, present and future. Chandrika has a message she sent to the RTA Director on 18th September 2024 where she talked about the present and future of the Bhutanese fashion industry.

The BFW page says it is an extraordinary platform that will showcase Bhutan’s unique textiles and will allow Bhutanese talent in the textile industry to work closely with international counterparts which is also what Chandrika proposed.

Even the locations of Paro and Thimphu (RTA) are what Chandrika proposed and while she did not mention Bumthang her idea of a Dzong background is similar to the idea to do it in the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center in Bumthang with the Jakar Dzong in the background.

The BFW page says the plan is to create a national platform where designers, brands, buyers, media, and influencers come together. It says initiatives are also underway to collaborate with some of the international fashion talents. The above is very similar to Chandrika’s proposals a year ago.

Normally, fashion weeks across the world are done four times or at least twice in a year. Chandrika had proposed to do it once a year in Bhutan. Coincidentally, the same is being done in the BFW announced by RTA and DoMCIIP.

A senior employee working for BFW, said the 5Ws and 1 H campaign material explaining and outlining the BFW (from February 2025 onwards) on the Facebook page was done by the RTA apart from outlining ideas to connecting designers with buyers, marketing, etc.

RTA is also coming up with space for 21 designers to have their spaces in the exhibition hall of RTA where buyers, both international and national, can buy the products of the designers. This was again something that was also proposed in Chandrika’s second BFW proposal on 7th July 2024.

Chandrika’s 7th July 2024 proposal proposed a stall for each designer to sell their products

The senior employee said he is aware that Chandrika feels her ideas were stolen and she was downcast each time she came to the RTA, and he had encouraged her to clear the elephant in the room with the RTA.

Lekey Dorji said the Bhutan Fashion Week name came up in a committee that comprised of himself, fashion consultant Lhari, RTA (Tashi Yangki), Department of Tourism Representative and Bhutan Textile Chairman. Here, Chandrika pointed out that Tashi Yangki from RTA had not only seen her BFW presentation and proposal in May, but had also written the minutes where CDK proposed the BFW name.

On 27th August 2025 the BFW team held a press conference.

The Press Conference on 27th August 2025 with the Fashion Consultant, the Show Director , the RTA Director and DoMCIIP Director (Left to Right)

No credit was given to Chandrika Tamang.

The RTA Director, Ugyen Tenzin, in the press conference, said that while fashion shows have been done in the past, they were smaller in scope, limited in location, scale and collaboration but BFW is different from past fashion shows and marks a turning point.

He said it is larger more inclusive and more ambitious, and it is collaborative in a new way bringing together Bhutan’s finest designer and models together with talented participants from neighboring India, and for the first time, it integrated photographers, stylists, fashion magazines and creative, professionals into a single curated experience. He said it is not single show but a weeklong celebration. This is all similar to what was proposed by Chandrika earlier. The RTA Director did not mention Chandrika or CDK in his statements to the press.

Deep disappointment

In the meantime, Chandrika is very disappointed with the turn of events, and how her original idea and proposal for BFW had been appropriated by the RTA Director and others with not even any credit given to her. She said she has had sleepless nights and mental trauma over one year thinking about what happened to her.

She said, “Despite the advice of my friend to not share the proposal of BFW for fear of my ideas being stolen, I wanted to do something for my country and the fashion designers and industry and so went ahead. I thought I would be involved as the founder along with the RTA as a facilitator in doing the BFW or at least be involved as a consultant, but this is not happening.”

The turn of events is not only a loss of financial opportunity for Chandrika, but she said that even her proposal to the RTA Director that she be listed as a co-founder of the BFW was not accepted.

Far from getting any credit and despite her seniority, Chandrika who is experienced and senior enough to teach the younger designers is forced to bear the humiliation of attending basic workshops meant for new designers, just to fulfill the requirement of being one of the designers to be featured in the BFW.

“If this can happen to someone senior like me then I wonder what can happen to younger people. This is really demotivating,” she said.

Chandrika recently met the RTA Director to discuss her issue, but she said the Director told her that she would face difficulties and end up nowhere if she raised this issue as it would be like going against the RTA and the government.

Chandrika said that even the idea for a fashion council was discussed by her with some officials which is now being discussed as something to be done after BFW. Chandrika said she has no issue with RTA as an institution but with the Director’s actions.

DoMCIIP and RTA responds

Lekey Dorji said that around July 2024 DoMCIIP had a plan to celebrate Industrial Design and get designers to come and trademark or patent their designs. He said this gradually turned into an idea to do a fashion show. Lekey said that Lhari was hired in October 2024 as a fashion consultant by DoMCIIP along with a media consultant.

He said an MoU was signed with the RTA in January 2025 after which RTA got officially involved. He said the BFW has been trademarked recently.

The RTA Director, Ugyen Tenzin, admitted that Chandrika had sent her BFW proposals and did presentations but he claimed he never shared it with anyone else.

The reporter pointed to his email to Chandrika on 29th July 2024 assuring her that next day he would discuss with DoMCIIP the issue of DoMCIIP’s Lekey bringing up the Thimphu Design Week fashion show.

The 29th July 2024 email where the RTA Director assures Chandrika he will talk to DoMCIIP regarding BFW

The Director, here, said something may have been discussed informally with DoMCIIP but there is nothing on record and nothing official.

The Director said that RTA always had an idea to do BFW or Thimphu Fashion Week but as a CSO there were never enough funds.

He said the RTA got involved only from January 2025 onwards after signing the MoU with DoMCIIP.

On the venues, the Director said he suggested Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum as he knows the Executive Director and it is a good venue. Kelly Dorji suggested Paro and Thimphu, RTA is an obvious choice.

The RTA Director said one addition to the team, he suggested is Kelly Dorji as the Show Director, given his experience. An official said the theme past, present and future was Kelly’s idea.

Editor’s Note: While The Bhutanese gave RTA and DoMCIIP a chance to answer Chandrika’s allegations and carried their rebuttal in the story published in hard copy on Saturday (6th September), the DoMCIIP issued a three page ‘press release’ in response on Sunday night (7th September) on social media.