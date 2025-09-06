“I am blessed to work with my people”: His Majesty at GMC

Second phase sees over 7,000 citizens contribute to nation’s most ambitious project

His Majesty The King addressed thousands of volunteers at the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) during the launch of the second phase of the mass volunteer program on 4th September.

Speaking to volunteers from all walks of life, including civil servants, business representatives, residents of Gelephu, Desuups, Gyalsups, elders, youth, and community members, His Majesty expressed deep gratitude and pride in the collective determination to contribute to the nation’s most ambitious undertaking.

“It has been months since work at GMC began, and there is still much to be done, all of it important. Yet without needing reminders, our citizens have gathered here today setting aside worries and hardships, and coming with determination to support this project. Every one of us should be proud. I am deeply moved and very happy,” His Majesty expressed.

His Majesty reflected on the profound sense of fortune in being able to serve the country alongside the people, stating, “I consider myself to be an extremely fortunate human being. First and foremost, to be born in this country, to take responsibility and to use my time where it matters most, to be able to make a difference. And then above all, I am very fortunate. I am blessed because I get to work with my people.”

Emphasizing the larger purpose of GMC, His Majesty said the project was not just for the present generation but for all future generations.

His Majesty The King said that with collective work, sacrifice and contributions, and with a clear plan backed by courage, discipline and resolve, Bhutan will succeed. His Majesty expressed confidence that future generations will live fulfilling lives, realise their potential, achieve their dreams and take pride in calling themselves Drukpa and Bhutanese.

His Majesty also highlighted the importance of safety during the five-day volunteer program, urging participants to take care over the coming days. His Majesty noted that while thousands more citizens had expressed interest in joining, participation was being organized in phases to ensure smooth coordination.

“What makes me most proud is to be serving my country and my people and the collective efforts that we always put in, that is why we will succeed,” His Majesty highlighted.

Volunteer spirit at GMC’s second phase program

The second phase of the GMC volunteer program has drawn an overwhelming response, with thousands of Bhutanese from across the country gathering in Gelephu to contribute their service.

His Majesty The King joined 7,050 volunteers contributing zhabtog to develop public spaces and parks across Gelephu Mindfulness City.

The program began with a prayer ceremony to bless the initiative.

The mass volunteer program, being held from 4-8 September, was developed following the success of the zhabtog program to develop land for the GMC International Airport in July, and the overwhelming interest from people across the country to participate in building GMC.

His Majesty thanked the volunteers for their service in helping to build GMC, which represents the collective aspiration of the people of Bhutan to create a lasting legacy that will benefit generations into the future.

Participants included residents of Gelephu and nearby areas, Gyalsups and Desuups. Volunteers from outside Gelephu, Members of Parliament, civil servants from various agencies, DHI and its companies, Bhutan Red Cross, Judiciary, NGOs, a militia group of mostly retired professionals, and community groups from Tsirang, Dagana, Pemathang, Phuentsholing, Trong, Mendrelgang, and Nganglam.

They were supported by GMC with logistics.

Over five days, volunteers are working across seven major sites. At Central Park and four other designated parks, efforts began to make public spaces accessible to all citizens. Along the Samdhen Zhung Lam, from Shetikhari Bridge to the ICP Gate, trees and avenues are being managed. In the GMC office area, unsafe trees and surrounding bushes are being cleared, with similar work at the Kaja Throm area.

At Jigmeling Industrial Area, ground is being prepared for the upcoming Glulam site. Around Phulahari Tsho, volunteers are helping develop and beautify the lake and its surroundings. Drainage work is also underway across different parts of GMC to prevent mosquito breeding and stagnant water accumulation.

On the opening day alone, work began at Central Park, which covers more than 45 acres of the site’s total 690 acres for the 4th –8th September program.

Among the youngest participants was 13-year-old Tenzin Pelbar Wangchuk from Pelrithang Higher Secondary School, who came with his parents, determined, he said, to “contribute fully.”

Others were students from Gelephu Higher Secondary School. Tshering Dorji, an 18-year-old Class 10 student, said he wanted to join not just because his school announced the program but because he felt it was important to contribute to the future of Gelephu.

His classmate, 16-year-old Karuna Rana, said she would encourage her family to participate in the coming days. “I am excited to work, to see His Majesty, and to contribute alongside other citizens,” she said.

Over 800 of their schoolmates, along with teachers and staff, participated on the first day, with numbers for the following days yet to be confirmed.

From Tali Dratsang, 17-year-old monk Pema Chegyal said he and 41 other monks had travelled overnight from Jigmecholing to take part. “We came entirely on a voluntary basis to serve for five days,” he said.

Sangay Wangmo, a 49-year-old Gelephu resident, pledged to serve throughout the five-day program. “His Majesty is doing so much for us and our future generations. This is the least we can do,” she said. Though she had missed the initial airport program, she was determined to give her full energy to this second phase.

A women’s religious group, Dema Denchoe, also joined with more than 40 members, commuting daily from Jigmeling, 13 kilometres away. “We will come every day, no matter the distance,” said Sangay Dema, one of the members.

The spirit of volunteerism also inspired elder citizens. The militia group, originally formed in 1990 by young graduates, reunited specifically for the GMC program. Coordinator Tenzin Lekphel, now 60, recalled: “Back then, we came forward when the nation needed us. Today, His Majesty’s vision for GMC gives us another opportunity. Most of us are in our 60s now, but we are still fit to contribute.” The group includes retired civil servants, corporate leaders and former political figures, all arranging their own accommodation and logistics.

Local elder Danbir Tirwa, 68, also joined after hearing about the program from his gewog office. “The GMC project is for the people and future generations. His Majesty envisioned this when we could not. The least we can do is support such a visionary project,” he said, noting that he had also participated in the earlier airport volunteer program.

Behind the scenes, GMC officials established a multi-level coordination system spanning the Governor’s Office, local governments, agencies, field coordinators, and more than 40 volunteer groups, ensuring smooth communication through online platforms.

Medical teams were stationed across work sites, with seven members of the Central Regional Referral Hospital in Gelephu providing ORS to prevent dehydration and exhaustion, and treatment in case of emergencies.

As of 3rd September 2025, a total of 5,357 volunteers had registered, but on the first day turnout surged to 7,050.

The second phase builds on the spirit of the first mass volunteer initiative at Gelephu International Airport (GIA). Launched on 8th July, the program saw 9,813 Bhutanese contribute to earthworks over five days, with volunteer numbers peaking at more than 3,000 in a single day.

While airport construction has since shifted to mechanised work handled by contractors due to safety requirements, the early contributions of volunteers were crucial. The GIA program also inspired the launch of a nationwide e-registration portal to categorise and mobilise volunteers, including skilled professionals, for future projects.

Officials of the GMC Authority said this model of citizen engagement will remain central as GMC expands to parks, spiritual sites and other landmark projects.

The outpouring of voluntary spirit has been deeply inspiring. As one GMC official noted, the project is being built not only on infrastructure, but also on the unity, service and shared purpose of the Bhutanese people.