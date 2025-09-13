From roads to ECCD: Key issues emerge during MPs constituency visit to Tsirang

Share Facebook

Member of Parliament (MP) Kamal Gurung of Kilkhorthang-Mendrelgang constituency visited Barshong Gewog in Tsirang on 11th September 2025 as part of his constituency outreach. The visit, saw over 100 residents from five chiwogs gather at the gewog meeting hall.

MP Kamal Gurung began by briefing the people on key discussions from the third session of the Fourth Parliament, and its real impacts on rural communities.

A major highlight of his presentation was the budget allocation under the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP). He informed that Barshong Gewog, recognized for its strong performance and effective budget utilization in the 2024–2025 fiscal year, received a 5 percent budget increase for 2025–2026.

Residents, however, raised several pressing concerns. Leading among them was the need for proper road basecourse to ensure reliable access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets.

Individuals said that roads are vital for farmers to connect to markets and for improving overall community mobility and safety.

In response, MP Kamal assured that road works leading to the gewog Basic Health Unit (BHU) and key chiwogs are already in the pipeline with budgets approved. He also noted that funds have been earmarked for chain-link fencing projects.

The MP further shared future plans for Tsirang, including the revival of lakes in the district, bamboo plantation initiatives to support the Gelephu Mindfulness City and boost tourism, and a new dialysis unit to be established in Tsirang to reduce the burden on JDWNRH in Thimphu and save travel and expenses.

Concerns over the government’s recent decision to mandate six years as the minimum age for PP enrollment also surfaced. Barshong residents worried that their already small local school may have no new PP students from next year.

While children below six are expected to enroll in ECCD centers, the gewog’s lone ECCD currently has only seven children, mainly from office-going families, and is difficult for many farming households to access.

The MP acknowledged the challenge of sustaining ECCDs in rural areas and assured alternatives such as mobile ECCD services are being explored so that children in villages are not left behind.

Other issues raised included hopes for livestock compensation after local piggery farmers lost animals to African Swine Fever, and calls for better livelihood support.

The MP stressed that constituency visits like these, are critical in bridging the gap between Parliament and the people. He said these provides opportunities for citizens to voice their concerns directly while ensuring that rural communities remain informed of national discussions that ultimately shape their lives.