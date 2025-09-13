Zhemgang Dzong to undergo major renovation to preserve heritage and ensure safety

Share Facebook

Five-year project funded by the Royal Government of Bhutan will conserve the historic Utse and provide improved facilities for monks and administration

Zhemgang Dzong, one of the most historically and culturally significant dzongs in the country, will undergo a major renovation aimed at conserving its sacred structures while improving facilities for monks and district officials.

The renovation project is designed to preserve the original architectural design, cultural integrity, and spiritual significance of the dzong, while addressing safety concerns that have emerged over time.

The dzong has suffered deterioration due to age and natural wear, leading to structural weaknesses that pose risks to monks, officials, and visitors.

“The project will not only conserve the damaged portions of the Utse but also create safer living conditions for monks and a more conducive working environment for both the dzongkhag and rabdhey administrations,” says Kesang Jigme, Zhemgang Dzongdag.

The Zhemgang Dzong Conservation Project (ZDCP), is funded by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development (DCDD) is overseeing the coordination and implementation of the project, with consultancy services provided by Namey Samey Studios through an open tender process.

Currently in the design phase, the project is expected to begin implementation early next year.

The renovation is planned over five years, with an initial estimated budget of Nu 325 million under the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP).

However, officials indicated that costs may escalate as final designs evolve.

Zhemgang Dzongda shared that if the work is not completed within this plan period, it will continue under the 14th FYP, given that dzong construction and renovation projects traditionally take longer.

The designer (Namey Samey Studios) is expected to finalize architectural, structural, plumbing, sanitation, electrical, ICT, and site development plans by 21st September 2025, along with specifications, measurements, and cost estimates.

To ensure authenticity, the renovation will adopt a minimal intervention approach in conserving the Utse, which is recognized for its historical value and unique palace typology. Other structures within the dzong complex will be newly built, maintaining the dzong’s traditional Bhutanese style.

Historical Significance

The origins of Zhemgang Dzong date back to the 12th century, when Tibetan scholar-sage Lama Zhang Dorje Drakpa established a hermitage overlooking the Mangdechu River. Known as “Zhangang” or Lama Zhang’s hill, the name evolved into Zhemgang over time.

In 1655, a single-story dzong was built to serve defensive purposes. The dzong underwent renovation in 1963 under the patronage of His Majesty the Third King, Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, when the region became a separate dzongkhag. It was then renamed Dechen Yangtse Dzong.

Today, Zhemgang Dzong remains the oldest and most important religious structure in the district, serving as the venue for the annual Zhemgang Tshechu and continuing its role as a religious, cultural, and administrative center.