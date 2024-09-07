Share Facebook

It is said that you can have only one home and no matter its challenges, your home is yours.

The challenges in the last few years which have been building up over the last two decades is threatening this collective home of ours.

Already, large numbers of Bhutanese have decided to abandon this home and are attempting to make a life outside only to discover that life is not without its challenges there too.

For Bhutanese who travel abroad to any destination, be it in the region or to developed countries, you only feel a sense of ease, belonging and security on landing at the Paro airport or entering the Phuentsholing gate.

Gyalsung is an effort by His Majesty to protect and shield this collective home of ours from the growing internal and external challenges that threaten it.

Internally, the main issue is the twin problem of a small economy made worse by large numbers of unemployed youth and the attendant problems that come with that.

While the Gelephu Mindfulness City project and other economic projects are efforts to drive up economic growth, the Gyalsung program is an effort to ready and skill our youth for Bhutan’s new transition.

On the external front Bhutan is a small country and like in 2003 we never know when we may face the next challenge to our security and sovereignty.

A new generation of youth who can be relied on in such situations is a big plus, especially for a small country.

However, the biggest drawback for Bhutan as we have realized in the last few years is our small population and so to address any challenges every person must be relied on and must be able to contribute.

We do not have the luxury of large countries where somebody else can be expected to take the load or make the sacrifices while the rest of us carry on carefree.

The biggest resource for Bhutan is not hydropower, but it is our youth. The youth should not think that Gyalsung is an effort to turn them into soldiers or discipline them.

The Gyalsung program built at great cost and with personal interest from His Majesty is the ultimate recognition of the value of our limited numbers of youths.

It is an effort by a country to transfer the best skills and lessons to its youth so that they are best prepared to have a good future.

The emotion behind Gyalsung is not fear or distrust of our youth but it comes from a place of deep caring and love in His Majesty’s heart for the youths and the nation.

The future of Bhutan will be decided by the youth, and Gyalsung is a recognition of that and an effort to give our youth the best tools and the best start.

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Eleanor Roosevelt