High volume of vehicle orders despite prices

Following the recent decision to lift the vehicle import ban, both the general public and automobile dealers initially responded with enthusiasm. This eagerness was reflected in the surge of inquiries.

However, as the moratorium ended, many began to express dissatisfaction due to a noticeable increase in vehicle prices. Despite these concerns, dealerships continue to experience a robust volume of bookings.

It has been approximately three weeks since the lifting of the vehicle moratorium, and Bhutan Hyundai Motors have reported around 100 bookings during this period.

Senior General Manager of Bhutan Hyundai Motors, Pema Lodey, commented on the situation, stating, “We have received a positive response to the bookings so far. Although it has only been a short time since the moratorium was lifted, there is considerable public interest in vehicles. We anticipate a steady stream of bookings over the next couple of months, though we think the pace to slow down afterward.”

The most popular models at Bhutan Hyundai Motors are the Creta, Venue, and Exter.

The Creta is priced between Nu 1.6 million (mn) and Nu 2.5 mn while the Venue ranges from approximately Nu 1.2 mm to 1.8 mn. The Exter, a new addition that was introduced during the moratorium, is making its debut in the country.

At Zimdra Automobiles, the most sought-after vehicles are the Celerio, WagonR, and Vitara.

An official from Zimdra noted, “We are seeing a healthy number of bookings, neither too high nor too low. There is ongoing debate about the pricing of vehicles under 1200 cc. The Alto 800 has been replaced by the new Alto K10, which is priced higher due to its enhanced features, technology, and improved fuel efficiency.”

Vitara is a new model which will be a new launch in the country.

State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited (STCBL) has recorded a total of 91 bookings, with the RAV4 Hybrid, LC250 Prado, and Innova Hycross being the top three orders.

According to a dealer, customers who are knowledgeable about vehicle models generally place their orders without complaints, while those less informed tend to express dissatisfaction with the prices instead of understanding the reasons behind them.

Another dealer indicated that the public is anticipating possible government support in the form of vehicle loans and potential tax revisions during the upcoming parliamentary session.