His Majesty awards Order of the Druk Gyalpo to Indian PM

His Majesty The King awarded the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo) during the 114th National Day for his outstanding contribution to the growth of friendship between the two countries and for his support to Bhutan.

The Order of The Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan’s highest civilian recognition, is conferred to His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, as a mark of deep appreciation from the people of Bhutan for his leadership and personal efforts towards strengthening the exceptional relations between Bhutan and India.

Narendra Modi further strengthened the great tradition of exemplary friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and India by building upon a legacy founded over 50 years ago. The importance he attaches to the close and special relations between the two counties was evident in his choice to choose Bhutan for his first international visit as Prime Minister in 2014, and the continued gestures of support, including initiating new partnerships in space technology. As the world faced the difficult challenge of COVID-19 Pandemic, PM Modi led his nation in extending support to many countries including Bhutan by providing, amongst others, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This provided immense impetus for the successful conduct of nationwide vaccination.

The people of Bhutan deeply appreciate this extraordinary gesture, which reflects the noble spirit of selfless generosity of the people of India. This award honors Bhutan’s special bond with India, who is our closest neighbor and friend.

His Majesty highlighted the unconditional support rendered by the PM Narendra Modi over the years and particularly during the time of pandemic. PM Modi is the first foreign leader to receive the award.

The Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck and His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup received it in 2008 and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Chhoedra received the award in 2018.

His Majesty thanked PM Modi for his contribution in the developmental activities in the country and for his continuous support in providing medical support during the time of pandemic.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi through his official social media handle shared his gratitude. He said, “I am deeply touched by its warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty The King of Bhutan. India will always cherish Bhutan as one of its closest friends and neighbors, and we will continue to support Bhutan’s development journey in every possible way.”

The PM has further shared that he admires Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life.

“Successive Druk Gyalpos-Their Majesties The Kings have given a unique identity to the Kingdom and nurtured the special bond of neighborly friendship that our nations share,” he added.

A press release from Embassy of India, Thimphu states that PM Modi had visited Bhutan in 2014 and 2019 and it made significant contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations into new areas of cooperation, in science and technology, Fintech, STEM and IT.

India was the first and major contributor of vaccines to Bhutan as part of its vaccine Maitri initiative earlier this year. India which was itself in a lockdown ensured that the supply lines to Bhutan remained open for the supply of essential commodities and other goods.