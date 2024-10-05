How Ireland uses its diaspora

Share Facebook

During a recent press meet with the European Union delegations, Kevin Kelly, the Ambassador of Ireland to India, said, “Over the past three decades, Ireland has transitioned from being a nation of mass emigration to welcoming citizens and migrants who support its growing economy.”

He said that as a result, Ireland boasts a substantial diaspora. With a population of about 6.9 mn on Ireland, it is estimated that between 50 to 80 mn people worldwide can trace their ancestry to Irish roots. Notably, over 25 mn US citizens identify as Irish-American.

Ambassador Kelly said the Irish government recognizes the diaspora as a vital resource for the economy. This initiative is part of a broader strategy referred to as the Global Irish where Ireland has appointed a Diaspora Minister and developed a comprehensive Diaspora Strategy. The government regularly invites members of the diaspora back to Ireland for conferences and events, fostering connections and collaboration.

He said, “The impact of this initiative is reflected in the thriving foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into Ireland. The FDI is 254 percent of the GDP.”

Ambassador also said that Ireland’s FDI model has been highly successful for decades, centered on talent, business-friendly policies, stability, and access to Europe’s single market.