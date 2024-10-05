How AI can transform Bhutan’s healthcare

Share Facebook

The recent Bhutan Innovation Forum on artificial intelligence in biomedical science discussed the unique opportunities for Bhutan to leverage these technologies in revolutionizing healthcare.

Hosted by distinguished speakers, including Professor Fahmeed Hyder from Yale University, Professor Frederike Petzschner from Brown University, and Professor Marina Garassino from the University of Chicago, the discussion focused on how AI can address Bhutan’s specific healthcare needs.

Professor Mariana Garassino discussed the potential for AI in enhancing cancer care in Bhutan. She pointed out the critical need for early diagnosis and monitoring, particularly the burden of lung cancer. “A mindful approach is to think always of the patients and their needs, If we can do an early diagnosis of patients, we save a lot of money and we save lives.”

Garassino also highlighted the role of AI in developing devices that can monitor patients remotely. “If you have a device that can monitor the patients, they can come to the hospital only if they need to, investing in devices and prevention can be a breakthrough for Bhutan.”

“We can’t simply transplant solutions from places like Chicago into Bhutan. We need to focus on unmet needs and co-create solutions with the community.” Said Garassino.

She also pointed to the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery. “Bhutan could become a global hub for drug development, leveraging its renewable energy resources to power advanced computing needed for such innovations,” she added.

Moreover, she identified the potential for establishing a Biohub in Bhutan, which would capitalize on the country’s green energy resources. “Green energy can create a biorepository of data and facilitate drug discovery.”

Garassino highlighted the advancements AI can bring to diagnostics and treatment. “AI tools can sometimes outperform human doctors in certain tasks, but it’s essential to remember that the human touch in medicine is irreplaceable.”

Frederike Petzschner said that in a country like Bhutan, where many people live in remote areas, AI can play a crucial role in early detection.

For instance, AI-enabled imaging technology can help identify potential skin cancer by allowing individuals to take a photo of their skin and receive a risk assessment. “You can decide if there’s treatment required or if a physician should see this.”

Frederike also mentioned the importance of data privacy and protection where she suggested keeping patient data within Bhutan, ensuring that proper anonymization and security measures are in place. “It’s crucial to respect patients’ rights to their data and to allow them autonomy to opt-out.”

Fahmeed Hyder on the other hand, emphasized the unique position Bhutan holds in fostering innovation due to its strong community trust. “Innovation often occurs when diverse groups come together, and Bhutan’s culture of trust can be a foundational element in this process.”

He also encourages local talents to collaborate with professionals from various backgrounds, aiming to create homegrown innovations that reflect Bhutanese values and identity.