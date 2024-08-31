Insufficient budget for disaster management in light of rising climate challenges

Share Facebook

Given the increasing frequency of natural hazards and the major climate issues that Bhutan faces, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR) was asked whether it had sufficient budget to invest in the effective disaster management and climate adaptation measures during the 7th Meet-the-Press Session held yesterday.

In response to the question, MoENR Minister Gem Tshering said that under the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP), MoENR is allocated Nu 8,532.46 million, the Climate Resilience and Ecological Diversity sector receives Nu 14,000 million, and the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) is allocated Nu 1,704.6 million.

Lyonpo Gem Tshering said that the allocated budget is not enough to meet the country’s needs. He emphasised that while disaster management is a priority, one of the critical gap is the lack of a 24-hour weather forecasting capability, as existing infrastructure is insufficient to provide real-time, around-the-clock forecasts.

Lyonpo pointed out that current weather analysis by the media relies heavily on data provided by NCHM. To address this gap, the government plans to build a new, larger center for NCHM in Yusipang on a five-acre plot of land.

MoENR Minister said, “We have planned everything for this new center, which will enable us to provide accurate weather analysis for the entire country within 24 hours.” He added that the new centre is crucial for reducing the impact of hazards and disasters by providing timely weather information.

Lyonpo Gem Tshering also highlighted the effects of climate change on the country’s natural resources. He said that the country no longer has the same water availability as in the past. “For example, we do not have enough water during the winter, even though we have excess water during the summer due to global warming for our hydropower, and we need to look into this matter. With this new center at Yusipang, we will be able to better manage water resources, and reduce the risks associated with climate-related hazards,” he said.

In addition to building the new center, Lyonpo mentioned plans for scientific forest management to address climate change. He stressed that forests play a crucial role in water conservation, and are essential for the country’s climate resilience. The government plans to implement scientific forest thinning where necessary, reforestation where needed, and other interventions to protect forests from fire.

Considering all these factors, Lyonpo Gem Tshering concluded that the current budget allocation is insufficient to meet the country’s disaster management and climate adaptation needs.