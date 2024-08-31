BNB gets ‘Best Bank in Bhutan’ award for second year

Bhutan National Bank (BNB) has been awarded the title of ‘Best Bank in Bhutan’ for the second year in a row at the ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards.

The event, hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, took place on August 23, 2024, in New Delhi, India.

The Conclave brought together notable international speakers who discussed key technological innovations that have transformed the banking industry over the past decade and highlighted upcoming developments poised to further revolutionize the sector.

As a premier event in the banking industry, the ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave and Awards provides a platform for banking professionals, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss emerging trends and explore new opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape.

PWC India served as the Process Reviewer for this year’s awards.

Mr. Hem Kumar Acharya, Director of Banking Operations at Bhutan National Bank, accepted the award on behalf of the bank.