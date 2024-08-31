Jangchub Chorten consecrated

Share Facebook

Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck graced the Consecration ceremony of Jangchub Chorten in Chelela on 28 August 2024.

The Chorten was built under the Royal Command of His Majesty The King, as a Dharma initiative to commemorate the birth of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.

Jangchub Chorten is located at one of the highest points in Bhutan, and offers panoramic views of numerous sacred sites spread across the Kingdom.

The consecration of this Chorten fulfills a prophecy by Terton Drukdra Dorje, that a Chorten built here would safeguard Drukyul and greatly benefit the country and people. Construction of the Chorten began in February 2021, and was completed in August 2024.

The construction of this significant and sacred Chorten, to bless and eternally safeguard the Tsawa Sum, enriches Bhutan’s precious spiritual heritage.

The consecration ceremony was presided over by HE Dorji Lopen, in the presence of Her Majesty, HRH Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, Their Majesties Gyalyum Tshering Yangdoen Wangchuck, Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck, HRH Princess Dechen Yangzom Wangchuck, Yum Sonam Chuki, and members of the Chorten construction committee and Desuups who worked on developing the grounds of the Jangchub Chorten.