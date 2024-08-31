Kinley Dem represents Bhutan at Paris Paralympics Games

Share Facebook

Bhutan competed at the Paris Paralympics Games with Ms. Kinley Dem representing the nation in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle competition.

HRH Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck, along with the Bhutanese delegation, were present to cheer Kinley on, demonstrating the nations support for its para-athletes as they strive for excellence.

The Bhutan Paralympic Committee said Kinley displayed remarkable skill and determination, particularly doing extremely well in the first three series of her event. She fiercely contended for a coveted spot among the top eight athletes who advance to the Final round.

Her score of 616.8 points secured her a 10th place finish from among 17 elite para-athletes from around the world, a tremendous achievement for Bhutan at the world stage. It said though her journey in this event came to a close, her inspiring performance has made the nation proud.

The Bhutan Paralympic Committee commended Kinley Dem for her outstanding effort and dedication.