Kingdom of Bhutan International Film Festival launched

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Bhutan Film Institute (BFI) has launched the Kingdom of Bhutan International Film Festival (KBIFF), introducing a short film competition as its inaugural event. This is the first ever international film festival in the country.

The competition, open to filmmakers from across Bhutan, provides a significant platform to display their creative talents on an international stage. The festival officially kicked off on 19 September 2024, and is a strong reflection of KBIFF’s mission to foster cultural exchange through cinema.

Prominent figures from the global film and arts community are attending the festival, including Bollywood director Onir who was born in Samtse, Bhutan. Film producer and Managing Director of Cowboy Films Charles Steel, renowned Indian composer Shantanu Moitra, award-winning wildlife photographer Roie Galitz, and Christian Jeune, a featured speaker in masterclass events are also attending the KBIFF. The festival promises not only to celebrate Bhutanese storytelling but also to bridge connections between Bhutanese filmmakers and international industry professionals.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our young filmmakers to showcase their creativity and storytelling skills,” remarked BFI Executive Director, Tshering Phuntsho, “Their films will have the opportunity to reach an international audience, providing a platform for greater exposure.”

During the festival, four Bhutanese films will be screened alongside four international films, with entries from countries like India, Japan, Thailand, and the United States.

The festival will culminate in a prestigious closing ceremony in Thimphu on 23 September 2024, where the top three short films will be recognized. A distinguished panel of judges will select these standout films, and the filmmakers behind them will receive special accolades.

In addition to screening their films, the top three filmmakers will have the chance to network with industry leaders, fellow filmmakers, and film enthusiasts throughout the festival. This unique opportunity aims to nurture connections and encourage collaboration within the global filmmaking community.

BFI Co-Founder, Mel Gee Henderson, said, “As I travel the world promoting the wealth of cinematic talent in the Kingdom of Bhutan, I am thrilled that the Bhutan Film Institute has created this remarkable platform for aspiring filmmakers. Now, they have the chance to prove what I’ve been saying all along—Bhutan has extraordinary storytellers!”

Through the festival, the Bhutan Film Institute seeks to celebrate the power of storytelling, connecting Bhutanese filmmakers with the world.