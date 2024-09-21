Bhutanese in Australia eagerly adjust schedules to honor His Majesty’s visit

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King’s upcoming 10th to 18th October visit to Australia has sparked joy, pride, and a deep sense of patriotism within the Bhutanese living in Australia.

The Royal Visit is expected to draw a large gathering of Bhutanese from various cities, such as Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, to name a few.

This paper has explored the reactions of Bhutanese residing in Australia, following outreach efforts to gather their perspectives and responses.

Yeshi Choden, a 23-year-old student, expressed the collective sentiment felt by many Bhutanese in Australia. Upon hearing the news of His Majesty’s visit, Yeshi described her reaction as one of emotional joy and disbelief. “I had just returned from university when I heard the announcement, and the thought of His Majesty The King’s visit to Australia brought tears to my eyes.”

As Yeshi noted, the visit has also left an impression on foreigners, with many of them expressing surprise and admiration at the unity within the Bhutanese community. “Foreigners are shocked to witness how united our country is, this unity will be on full display as the Bhutanese community, many of whom reside in Perth, plan to come together for this significant event.”

“In accordance with whatever His Majesty’s Speech will be, many Bhutanese may even return to Bhutan, or many might feel stronger in their resolve,” she shared, and further added, “It’s emotional, even while answering your questions, now, I feel tears welling up. His Majesty’s care is always present, no matter where we are.”

For Kezang Sherub, an educator specializing in early childhood education and care, the news of His Majesty’s visit brought feelings of both gratitude and guilt. “I was very surprised to hear that His Majesty would be visiting Australia, but I also felt immense guilt, realizing how it is His Majesty who follows his people, not the other way around.”

Kezang Sherub, like many Bhutanese living abroad, feels fortunate to be under the leadership of a King who cares deeply for all of his people, including those living overseas. He believes His Majesty’s visit will further strengthen the Bhutanese community’s patriotism and serve as a reminder of their roots. “Although we are far from home, this visit can be a gentle reminder to keep Bhutanese values and principles alive.”

He said that with many Bhutanese are living abroad, this can sometimes lead to misconceptions about their loyalty to their homeland, and said, “It can be misunderstood that by living abroad, we are choosing another country over our own, but I know this is not how it is.”

He shared that many of his friends and colleagues have already prioritized attending the event. “It has become a priority for all of us. Personally, I have classes on the specified day, but I am willing to take a day off for the event. My friends have also put in advance notice of leave from their respective workplaces.”

Tshering Wangchuk Moktan, an assistant lecturer based in Sydney, shared similar sentiments, reflecting on the deeper connection to Bhutan that His Majesty’s visit fosters. He said, “It’s not every day that we get to witness such an extraordinary moment where the King, himself, visits his people abroad,” he shared. “It truly filled my heart with joy and reminded me of how deeply connected we remain to Bhutan.”

“In the lead-up to His Majesty’s visit, the Bhutanese people in Australia are buzzing with excitement. From Sydney to Melbourne and Perth, Bhutanese are coordinating travel plans, adjusting schedules, and preparing to participate in the historic event. There’s an overwhelming sense of unity and anticipation,” said Tshering, “Many of us are adjusting our professional commitments to ensure we can attend.”

For Tshering, balancing his work with the excitement of the visit has required careful planning. “I’ve adjusted my schedule to make sure I can be there,” he explained. “It’s truly a priority for me to be part of this special moment, and I know my colleagues and students understand how significant this is for Bhutanese people.”

Tashi Yangzom, a 44-year-old said, as a Bhutanese living abroad, she feels that His Majesty’s presence serves as a strong link to homeland. “Living abroad can sometimes create a sense of detachment, but moments like this reignite that deep sense of belonging.”

“A lot of conversation is going on wherever we go, I could see excitement in every Bhutanese community preparing for His Majesty’s visit. Every Bhutanese I know already started to count down the date for His Majety’s visit,” said Tashi.

Tashi added. “I have been planning my schedule around the visit so that I can fully participate in the festivity and show my respect.”