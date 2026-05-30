Preliminary Examination cut-off point will mainly depend on number of vacancies and competition: RCSC

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Last year, the cut-off point for the Preliminary Examination (PE) of the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) saw an unexpected revision.

While the usual benchmark is 50 percent, the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) announced on the day of result declaration that the PE pass mark had been raised to 55 percent (for 2025) for eligibility to sit for the Main Examination (ME).

The sudden change left many candidates disappointed, as a large number had scored in the 50s, which would have been sufficient under the earlier benchmark.

Following these concerns, this paper reached out to the RCSC for clarification, particularly as this year’s PE is expected in the coming months.

The RCSC explained that the PE cut-off is not fixed in advance, but is determined only after the evaluation process is completed, before the declaration of results.

“The commission reviews overall performance trends, including median and average marks, before deciding on the cut-off,” the RCSC said.

The RCSC stated that the PE is designed as a competency-based screening test rather than a highly restrictive examination, aimed at assessing foundational skills in analytical thinking, logical reasoning, and communication required for public service.

The RCSC added that the final cut-off point is primarily influenced by the number of vacancies available in the civil service, along with candidate performance trends, and the overall applicant pool.

The RCSC said that in some years, the cut-off point may remain close to 50 percent when vacancies and applicant numbers are balanced.

However, when vacancies are limited and the number of applicants is high, the benchmark may be adjusted upwards to ensure a manageable shortlisting process for the ME.

The commission compared the system to university admission cut-offs, where entry thresholds depend on the number of available seats. It also noted that in certain cases, where there is a shortage of candidates in specific fields, PE requirements may even be relaxed in the national interest.

On the question of what guides the decision-making process, the RCSC said key factors include candidate performance distribution, number of applicants, and most importantly, the number of available vacancies in the civil service.

“If the median performance is reasonable and aligned with vacancy requirements, the PE cut-off may remain around 50 percent. However, if candidate supply is disproportionately high compared to vacancies, the cut-off may be increased,” the RCSC said.

The RCSC confirmed that there are no changes to the PE structure or subjects for the upcoming examination. The same format used in 2024 will continue, covering English Communication Skills, Dzongkha Communication Skills, Problem Solving and Logical & Analytical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, and Current Affairs and General Awareness.

The response from RCSC means that the PE will continue to serve as an initial screening tool for shortlisting candidates to the ME, with cut-offs determined based on vacancies, performance trends, and recruitment needs to ensure fairness, efficiency, and alignment with civil service requirements.