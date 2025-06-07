Minor gaps noted as CCAA urges continued vigilance in Samtse market inspections

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A recent inspection by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA) has revealed high overall compliance among businesses in Samtse, but the authority has also flagged minor issues that require immediate attention to maintain consumer trust and safety. The nine-day surveillance, carried out from 23rd to 31st May 2025, covered 112 business establishments across key market areas in Samtse Town, Sipsu, Gomtu, and Dorokha.

The inspection focused on essential goods such as rice, pulses, oils, and locally packaged items, while also evaluating service establishments including restaurants, salons, hotels, and petroleum retail outlets. While most businesses met regulatory standards, the CCAA emphasized the need for ongoing awareness and corrective actions in a few areas.

Although 99.09 percent of businesses issued receipts upon request, and nearly all had proper product labeling and visible price tags, there were isolated instances of outdated measuring equipment. Of the 35 businesses using weighing scales, 97.14 percent had properly calibrated machines, but one business fell short of the required standard.

The petroleum retail sector showed robust compliance, with all eight outlets, BOD, DPDPL, DPCL, and STCBL, using operational fuel pumps and nozzles. The CCAA confirmed that fuel density and water content were within acceptable limits, and safety measures like fire extinguishers were in place. However, some PROs were instructed to recalibrate their hydrometers, thermometers, and measuring cylinders to ensure measurement accuracy.

At two selected outlets, 50 samples of repackaged and prepackaged goods were physically verified, and all were found to be compliant. Despite this, the CCAA reminded businesses that any future lapse in weight and measurement compliance could attract penalties under the Consumer Protection Act of 2012.

In response to the findings, businesses with discrepancies were directed to take immediate corrective actions. Underweight items were rectified on the spot, and traders were educated on regulatory requirements. Consumers were also urged to verify product weights before purchase.

While the overall inspection pointed to a positive trend in consumer protection adherence, the CCAA stressed the importance of maintaining consistency in standards and called for heightened vigilance to prevent minor oversights from undermining consumer confidence.