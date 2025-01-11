Missing of person cases go up

Share Facebook

The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) reported an increase in missing person cases in 2024 compared to 2023. There were 134 missing person reports in 2024 compared to 101 cases in 2023.

Of the 134 cases in 2024, 71 were female and 63 were male. While 95 individuals were found, 26 remain missing, and 13 were found deceased.

Thimphu recorded the highest number of cases with 60, of which 47 individuals were found and 13 remain missing. Paro reported 17 cases with 8 found, 4 missing and 4 dead, while Gelephu and Samtse reported 13 and 8 cases respectively.

In 2023, a total of 101 missing person cases were reported, with 64 individuals found and 31 remaining missing. Six deaths were also reported.

2022 recorded 155 cases and 2021 recorded 141 cases.