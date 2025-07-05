MoH to deploy psychiatrists to central and eastern hospitals amidst growing mental health issues

Share Facebook

As Bhutan faces rising cases of mental health issues, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the PEMA Secretariat are taking significant steps to decentralize mental health services and improve access to care across the country. Health Minister, Tandin Wangchuk, during the 17th Meet-the-Press session shared that the ministry plans to deploy one psychiatrist to the Central Regional Referral Hospital by the end of 2025 and another to the Eastern Regional Referral Hospital in the following year.

Currently, all psychiatrists are concentrated in Thimphu, while only a few districts have access to clinical counsellors.

Lyonpo shared that under the leadership of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, the establishment of the PEMA Secretariat as Bhutan’s nodal agency for mental health has been a game-changer. The Secretariat is adopting a whole-of-society approach to comprehensively address mental health challenges.

Through close collaboration with MoH, mental health services are now being integrated at all levels of the health system from primary to tertiary care.

To strengthen services at the grassroots level, MoH is training primary health workers using a revised Community-Based Mental Health Care Manual. This manual focuses on mental health promotion, early identification, prevention, basic care, and timely referrals.

Some health workers have also received specialized training at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in India.

Additionally, The PEMA Secretariat is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NIMHANS for long-term collaboration aimed at training mental health professionals and enhancing national capacity.

Lyonpo shared that at the district level, doctors are being trained and clinical counsellors are being recruited to provide regular counselling services and manage referrals from primary health centers.

Currently, 26 clinical counsellors are serving in hospitals, helplines, and Gyalsung academies, with over 25 more expected to join after completing their undergraduate studies at the Faculty of Nursing and Public Health (FoNPH). These new recruits will be deployed nationwide during the 13th Five-Year Plan.

To further strengthen community outreach, the Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan (KGUMSB) has introduced a Community Mental Health Outreach Workers course. The first batch has already graduated and been recruited. These workers will support outreach efforts, assist clinical counsellors, and provide aftercare services.

Currently, Bhutan has seven national psychiatrists, all stationed in Thimphu, with one serving at the Armed Forces Hospital in Lungtenphu. With the upcoming 60-bed PEMA Centre, at least six to seven additional psychiatrists will be required to meet the growing demand for specialized care. Two more psychiatrists are currently undergoing training at KGUMSB.

Efforts are also underway to sub-specialize psychiatrists and counsellors in key mental health areas, addressing the specific needs of the country.

Further, The PEMA helpline services continue to provide tele-counselling, walk-in support, and coordinate referrals with hospital-based counsellors.

Lyonpo Tandin emphasized that the growing number of people seeking mental health support is a positive sign, reflecting a gradual reduction in stigma. The collaborative efforts between the MoH and the PEMA Secretariat aim not only to decentralize services but also to empower communities to recognize, address, and support mental health issues.

MoH urges all citizens to continue seeking help and to work together to break the silence surrounding mental health challenges.