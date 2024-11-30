Nu 667 mn Rama Center of Excellence to enhance cricket and shooting sports

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by the President of the Bhutan Olympic Committee His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck.

Prime Minister Lyonchen Tshering Tobgay, distinguished Cabinet Ministers, Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, and a host of dignitaries and sports enthusiasts also attended the event.

Spanning over 39 acres, the center will have top-tier cricket grounds, shooting ranges, athlete accommodations, and supporting amenities such as a gymnasium and medical services.

The first phase of development will focus on core sports infrastructure set for completion within three to four years. Other subsequent phases would enhance the facility’s capacity and offerings.

Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, in his speech, conveyed his firm support for the initiative, underscoring the vital role of sports in enhancing the bilateral relations between India and Bhutan. He commended the Rama Center of Excellence for its immense potential to provide meaningful opportunities for Bhutanese youth while fostering regional cooperation.

President of the Bhutan Cricket Council Board Thinley Wangchuk Dorji, said that the center has the potential to nurture Bhutan’s future sports talents and promote Bhutan as an international destination for sports excellence.

The athletes and other sports enthusiasts shared that such initiatives would play a vital role in providing world-class facilities for the athletes and also nurturing young talents, encouraging their participation in sports.

With a budget of Nu. 667 million funded under the Bhutan-India Friendship Project, the center represents a cornerstone of bilateral ties and aims to promote Bhutan as a regional hub in these sports.