Vancouver Homicide: Bhutanese man charged with second-degree murder of a woman

A 46-year-old Bhutanese man has been charged in connection with the tragic death of a woman and the serious injury of another man in Vancouver over the weekend.

The Vancouver Police reported that officers responded to a call just before midnight on Saturday, arriving at a residence near Rupert Street and Euclid Avenue. Upon entering, they discovered 26-year-old Roshnee Gurung deceased from apparent injuries. A second victim, a 27-year-old man, was found at the scene with serious wounds, and was immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The perpetrator was identified as Tenzin Choigey, and he was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The perpetrator appeared in Vancouver Provincial Court on 26th November. During the court session, Crown prosecutor Jenny Macheck informed Judge James Sutherland that the perpetrator may require an interpreter due to a language barrier. She also noted that the Crown had provided all available evidence to the defence, and further disclosures would be expedited as quickly as possible.

Initial reports from the Vancouver Police Department, made on 23rd November, described the incident as a homicide. Authorities confirmed the presence of a deceased woman and an injured man at the home.

The case has since been classified by the Canadian court as a domestic dispute. Both the perpetrator and the victim are confirmed to be Bhutanese nationals. The perpetrator, who was arrested at the scene, now faces the serious charges, while the investigation into the motive behind the attack is ongoing.

As per the media reports, the perpetrator is set to return to the court on 20th December for the second-degree murder of his wife.