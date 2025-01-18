Opposition challenges the government’s vision for central school

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The government’s proposal to create 63 central schools as part of the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) has drawn significant attention.

According to the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), these new central schools are designed to cater to students from pre-primary to class XII, with facilities to accommodate a majority of boarders. This move is part of the government’s broader strategy to consolidate educational resources into larger institutions that can provide better access to quality education and improve student retention across Bhutan. MoESD’s emphasis on creating central schools is seen as an effort to upgrade the country’s education infrastructure and provide more comprehensive learning experiences, especially in rural areas where access to high-quality education has traditionally been limited.

The central schools are expected to be better equipped, with state-of-the-art facilities and a broader curriculum to meet the evolving needs of students in the 21st century.

However, the Opposition Party said that while the government aims to provide better facilities for some, it fails to ensure equal opportunities for all students, particularly those in smaller or more remote schools. Opposition asked how the expansion of central schools will impact the wider education system, especially in areas where resources are already limited.

“The idea of turning around 63 schools into central schools within five years, providing central school facilities, and around 13.3% of the schools and students will not be able to access these facilities, therefore we do not agree with this,” stated the Opposition.

Furthermore, Opposition emphasized that a more inclusive approach could be achieved by equipping all schools with 21st-century skills and technologies, allowing students nationwide to benefit from modern educational tools and advancements, rather than simply concentrating resources into central institutions. It would ensure that every student has access to the skills and opportunities needed for future success.