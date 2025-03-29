Phuentsholing Launches First Digital Parking App

Share Facebook

Phuentsholing has taken a big step towards modernizing its parking system with the launch of its very first digital parking app, Parking.bt. The app was introduced on February 21, 2025, on the special occasion of His Majesty, The King’s birth anniversary.

The Parking.bt app was created through a collaboration between Gyalpozhing College of Information Technology (GCIT) and Green Parking Services, aligning with Bhutan’s ongoing efforts to digitize urban services. The main goal behind the development of the app was to offer a straightforward and dependable solution for better parking management, easing congestion and enhancing user convenience.

Using QR code technology, Parking.bt allows drivers to easily register within the app, generating a unique code upon parking. Parking attendants can then scan this code, which automatically calculates and collects the parking fee. This modernized system offers greater accuracy, transparency, and ease compared to traditional parking fee collection methods.

At present, the app is available for Android users and is actively being used in Phuentsholing, where it is already streamlining the parking process. Looking ahead, there are plans for the app’s expansion to other parts of Bhutan as part of a wider initiative to integrate digital solutions into urban management.

This initiative is in line with a broader vision to enhance the quality of life for residents, reduce traffic issues, and simplify everyday tasks through the use of digital tools. Parking.bt is poised to serve as a model for other towns in Bhutan and could play a crucial role in the development of future smart cities across the country.