Despite policy progress, inclusion and implementation for persons with disabilities remains limited

Although Bhutan ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in 2023 and has had a National Disability Policy in place since 2019, there is still minimal inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the workplace, and CSOs face funding challenges.

The Industry Census Report 2024 found that out of 12,197 establishments surveyed in the country, only 86 employed a total of 133 PwDs. This is a marginal figure, especially in light of the National Health Survey 2023, which indicates that 6.8 percent of Bhutan’s population—or around 48,000 people—live with some form of disability.

Bhutan first formulated its National Policy for Persons with Disabilities in 2019, with promises of tax rebates and incentives for businesses owned by or employing PwDs. However, according to CSOs, these incentives have yet to be realised.

The government has taken some steps forward—vocational training has been expanded, and the number of SEN schools has grown—but these efforts are still limited by inadequate infrastructure and funding.

The Ability Bhutan Society (ABS) has noted some positive developments. Following Bhutan’s ratification of the UNCRPD, the government committed Nu 300 million in grant funding for CSOs under the 13th Five-Year Plan. While this portrays potential progress, ABS points out that CSOs have long operated on precarious financial ground, dependent on proposals, donations, and external grants—primarily from UN agencies. They say that consultation with CSOs on disability issues remains limited, despite efforts such as a disability-focused survey by the National Council’s newly formed Social and Cultural Committee.

ABS also talked about the lack of accessible infrastructure across the country. “We don’t have disabled-friendly infrastructure in Bhutan, and I think it has to start from the government,” an ABS representative stated.

The Disabled Persons’ Organisation of Bhutan (DPOB) brought about similar concerns. While acknowledging the 2019 policy and government discussions around fiscal incentives, DPOB pointed to the absence of targeted government interventions for people with severe disabilities, who make up 2.4 percent of the population. A Disability Equity Training held last year, involving hotel owners from Paro and Thimphu, and PwDs, aimed to promote employment in the tourism sector, which has been prioritised for economic growth. DPOB is also planning to carry out a national disability screening to provide clearer data to inform government decisions given that the cabinet approves the proposal through a Project Tied Assistance (PTA).

At the school level, institutions like Wangsel Institute for the Deaf face their unique barriers. The school currently operates with a staffing model identical to that of general schools, despite serving students with specific needs.

“Out of the 32 staff we have, only one is formally trained in deaf education,” a school representative shared. Teachers often need to be taught sign language after being posted to the school, and no formal training pathways exist for deaf educators.

Funding remains a key challenge. With no extra budget allocated for vocational trades, Wangsel relies heavily on external donations. The school recently created a temporary transition camp to support graduates in finding income-generating opportunities—a function technically outside their mandate. Out of the school’s graduates last year, only one girl has found work in her trained field as a painter, while a few others engage in labor jobs unrelated to their education.

The school is also concerned about unclear responsibilities regarding the implementation of the National Policy for Persons with Disabilities. “We do not know who is responsible for that since nothing is being done yet,” they said. Additionally, funding models based on student numbers disadvantage SEN schools, which naturally have smaller cohorts and require more specialised support.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment, Namgyal Dorji, stated that the recently launched Youth Engagement and Livelihood Program (YELP) Guideline 2024 prioritizes PWDs alongside other target groups like startup entrepreneurs and vocational graduates. A key feature of the guideline is Clause 12, which exempts PWDs from the standard selection process, automatically making them eligible for program benefits, including one-year support with potential extensions.

Lyonpo also stated that the government is actively promoting entrepreneurship for PWDs to encourage economic independence. For example, the ministry conducted a Basic Entrepreneurship Course in Phuentsholing in January 2024 for 16 PWDs, providing training in business planning, financial management, and marketing. Participants developed business plans in areas like massage services, incense production, café operations, and mindful training institutes.

Under YELP, PWDs are also directly placed in companies without the usual recruitment procedures. They receive monthly allowances based on their qualifications, and as of now, 10 PWDs have been supported. The government is reviewing existing support measures to increase impact, exploring further contributions from other agencies, including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and DHI companies.