PM at Invest Bhutan Summit

The Prime Minister attended the inaugural session of the Invest Bhutan Summit 2026 on 12th February, welcoming friends of Bhutan and investors from around the world.

He described the gathering as significant, noting that Bhutan stands at a crossroads in its development journey and must be guided to choose the right path for the future.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation to the Government of India for its support in making the summit possible and conveyed thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the summit reflects India’s continued support for Bhutan’s growth.

He outlined Bhutan’s key strengths as an investment destination, including the visionary leadership of our beloved Monarchs, the transformative Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative, conducive laws and policies, abundant clean energy, a pristine environment, a stable and unique democratic system, development guided by Gross National Happiness, capable citizens, its strategic location surrounded by nearly one-third of the world’s population, and its strong national brand.