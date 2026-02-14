Two Bhutanese arrested by Jaigaon police for drug possession

Tshering Dema 3 days ago

Jaigaon Police has arrested two Bhutanese nationals in separate drug-related cases this year.

On 12th February 2026, Dawa Tshering, 28, from Paro, was apprehended with 868 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus (SPM-PRX+). The capsules were allegedly recovered from a green bag inside his white Bolero pick-up vehicle.

Earlier, on 7th January 2026, another Bhutanese national, Namgay Namgay, a resident of Dagana, was arrested after police seized 59 bottles (100 ml each) of ‘WINCEREX’ cough syrup containing Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride, totaling 5,900 ml. A Government bus was also seized in connection with the case.

Last year on 8th May, Rada Wangchuk, 34, was arrested after 272 capsules of SPM-PRX+ were recovered from a Bhutan-registered Mahindra pick-up van loaded with potato sacks.

