Six MoUs and two partnerships signed at Bhutan Invest Summit

A total of six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and two partnerships were signed between Bhutanese businesses and foreign investors at the Bhutan Invest Summit held on 12th and 13th February.

FDI Registration Certificate and an in-principle approval were issued to Drugyal Selchu, a bottled drinking water manufacturing company based in Phangdo, Tsento. The agreement was signed between Kunzang Dorji and Vikas Kumar from India.

A MoU was signed between Karsang Dorji and Nauraj Rai from the Shiitake Mushroom Cultivation Project and Vivek Sharma and Vaishali Sharma from India.

Another MoU was signed between Singye Namgyal from Himalayan Agarwood and Surya Narayanan Ramachandran from Fouad Alghanim & Sons Group of Companies based in Kuwait.

A separate MoU was signed between Wangay and Ugyen Pempa from Rawbee Agricultural Farming and Surya Narayanan Ramachandran from Fouad Alghanim & Sons Group of Companies based in Kuwait.

A MoU was also signed between Phub Gyeltshen and Pema Tshering from Greenovation Center and Stephen Healy representing Nurture Higher Education Group from the United Kingdom, with an office set up in Bangkok, Thailand.

Another MoU was signed between Namgay Wangchuk from Hotel Jakar View and Trang Minh Nguyen from Australia.

In addition, two partnerships were signed between Himalayan Black Cardamom and Rise Up Logistics, and between Himalayan Black Cardamom and Eco Save.